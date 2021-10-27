What are the benefits of ESO Plus in Elder Scrolls Online?

Elder Scrolls Online has ESO Plus, a premium subscription service, for players who want additional benefits in the game. Considering Elder Scrolls Online is technically buy-to-play, many new players might be wondering if a subscription makes sense in the game.

When Elder Scrolls Online originally launched, it was a subscription-only game. Now, players can buy the base game once and play forever. However, that base game price doesn't cover new content that is released four times per year, and it doesn't come with the added bonus of ESO Plus. If players have extra money to spare, then the subscription may well be worth the price.

What do players get with ESO Plus in the Elder Scrolls Online

ESO Plus offers a few different bonuses that make a world of difference in the Elder Scrolls Online. Without them, the game immediately gets more difficult in terms of quality of life.

Full list of ESO Plus bonuses:

Access to DLC

Double Bank Space

1650 Crowns per month

10% increase to gold and experience

Unlimited crafting bag storage

10% inspiration and research time speed

Double furnishings in houses

Ability to dye costumes

Double currency cap for Transmute Crystals

Crown Store Deals

The biggest draw for ESO Plus is the access to content in the game, especially for new players. Every year, there are two dungeon DLC packs added, a chapter, and a new zone. Before that cycle, there will still be plenty of zones and guilds added to the Elder Scrolls Online. For $15, that's a lot of content to run through.

Purchasing ESO Plus gives players access to every piece of content that has ever existed in the game, aside from the current chapter. That means players can play the new Deadlands DLC with ESO Plus, but Blackwood is still off limits until next Spring. Once the month of ESO Plus ends, players will not be able to access DLC areas unless they purchase them or resubscribe.

The ESO Plus Craft bag that makes a massive difference

Another aspect of Elder Scrolls Online that makes ESO Plus worthwhile is the craft bag. Players will receive unlimited space to store crafting materials, which will quickly add up in the normal inventory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the craft bag, players can store thousands of materials that can be used to craft, or sold to other players for huge sums of gold. Needless to say, the inventory system without ESO Plus can be a huge nuisance, especially when crafting.

The additional crowns for spending and the increase in experience also make ESO Plus worth it for players who often expect to be in Tamriel. But ultimately, the subscription is not required.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee