Is the Elder Scrolls Online down? How to check the status

Sometimes the Elder Scrolls Online goes down and it can be hard to tell exactly why. Other times there can be problems with the account servers and there doesn't seem to be an explanation, but some tools exist to get those answers.

Usually, when players are searching for the answer to the Elder Scrolls Online being down, they want to make sure the problem isn't on their end. Zenimax is typically on top of letting players know when maintenance will occur, but the information isn't always apparent. In those cases, players need to check the status of the Elder Scrolls Online.

How to check the server status of the Elder Scrolls Online

When players go looking for the server status of the Elder Scrolls Online, they'll likely be greeted by a page on the official site that holds all of that information. For anyone who hasn't had the chance to find the status page, the link can be found here.

On the page, there is a lot of different information to pay attention to, given all of the variables that can affect the server status. The page essentially lists the history of service alerts from Zenimax that lets players know what's happening. At the top of the page, the latest service update will be visible. That can include issues with accounts on the website, or maintenance that is scheduled to happen soon.

The launcher for the Elder Scrolls Online will usually warn players if scheduled maintenance is about to occur, which tends to happen around 4.00am EST. But all unintended server issues will appear in the service alerts.

Where to look if there are no service alerts for the Elder Scrolls Online servers

If the servers aren't working and the service alerts are empty, it may be a problem with consoles or an internet provider. For players with an internet problem, that will require an external solution. However, console players having issues can go back to the support page.

On the same server status page, players can find links to the Xbox and PlayStation server statuses. If there are issues with either of those servers, then the corresponding console players will struggle when trying to log in or play. Hopefully it won't be needed often, but the site is available for anyone who is having issues with the Elder Scrolls Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul