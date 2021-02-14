How to set up a dedicated server and play with your friends in Valheim

Valheim has been skyrocketing in popularity, and one may be wondering how to play with friends in the Viking world. The good news is that it's not a complicated process.

Dedicated servers are likely one of the main ways that players are looking to play with their friends. It gives the best options for multiplayer and is a great way to get everyone into the same world.

The most significant advantage is the ability to keep a server up, no matter who is online. There is no particular host who has to be online at all times.

How to set up a dedicated server in Valheim

Step 1: The first step to starting up a dedicated server is choosing a PC to run the server. Ensure it's a decent PC, as one that is too old or outdated will not be optimal.

Step 2: Next, go to Steam and toggle on the tools section of the Steam Library. Search for Valheim, then more specifically, the Valheim dedicated server option. Install both Valheim the game and the Valheim dedicated server.

Step 3: After those are installed, head to the folder where the game is installed and the dedicated server. The world needs to be created or transferred so that player can play on it.

The path to follow in windows is: C:\Users\Username\AppData\LocalLow\IronGate\Valheim\worlds. This step can be skipped if the server is being run on the PC already being used.

Step 4: In the folder in which the Valheim dedicated server is installed, look for "start_headless_server" and right-click that file to edit it. The options will look like "start valheim_server -no graphics -batch mode -name (name) -port 2456 -world (name) -password (name) -public 1."

Step 5: The (name) after the character needs to have the player's personal Valheim server name. The (name) after world should be the world save, and the (name) after password is up to you. To leave the server public, leave the number after public as 1. Make it a 0 and change it to private. Make sure to save the file and make a back up for when updates come out and wipe the files.

Step 6: Next, you have to make sure connections are allowed. Go to the router software on your dedicated server PC and open the ports 2456-2458 TCP/UDP. Firewall ports must be opened as well to work correctly.

Step 7: Now, the file can be selected, and you can run the server, which will bring up windows with info and the ability to turn off the server. With that setup, the Viking Valheim world can keep going without stopping.