Final Fantasy XIV: How to attempt to buy a house in the 6.1 lottery

The hardest boss to fight in Final Fantasy XIV isn’t Ultima (Unreal). It’s not the various weapon bosses either. It’s the housing boss, but 6.1 introduced a new Lottery system to hopefully aid players in their quest to finally have their plot of land in the game.

6.1 was a massive update for Final Fantasy XIV and brought some genuinely unique new content to the game, but the housing system also changed. How does this new lottery system work?

Final Fantasy XIV has a new Housing system, but how does the Lottery work?

This new system in Final Fantasy XIV is a Lottery System to allow people a fairer chance at buying a house in the game. It would be significantly harder for players to buy up all the land and hoard them or sell them back to players at exorbitant prices.

To get a plot of land in the game, players need to find the area they are trying to purchase. So they’ll want to head to one of the housing areas in the game, such as the new Empyreum housing area, which has 48 wards (24 subdivisions), with plenty of houses potentially available.

Illy Does Azizah Simpage @IllyXIV



Full Details ->



x Entries limited to 1 per player.

x Free company members 30 days+ can enter to increase FC chances.

x 5 day entry period.

x 4 days to claim a win.

x You MUST manually reclaim your money if you lose. Housing Rush Reminders for Patch 6.1:Full Details -> na.finalfantasyxiv.com/lodestone/topi… x Entries limited to 1 per player.x Free company members 30 days+ can enter to increase FC chances.x 5 day entry period.x 4 days to claim a win.x You MUST manually reclaim your money if you lose. Housing Rush Reminders for Patch 6.1:Full Details -> na.finalfantasyxiv.com/lodestone/topi…x Entries limited to 1 per player.x Free company members 30 days+ can enter to increase FC chances.x 5 day entry period.x 4 days to claim a win.x You MUST manually reclaim your money if you lose.

Players will need to click on the placard at the spot they want to purchase and will need the amount of Gil to secure that plot of land. According to the developers, these Lottery periods will take nine days to run, but in the event of scheduled maintenance, some of the periods will be shorter (4-5 days).

After five days of the lottery series being up, entries will no longer be allowed. If the player wins a lottery, they’ll receive the plot of land/house. There are even some requirements to be involved in this system. However, they depend on whether the player is buying a personal house or one for their free company.

Single-player Housing requirement

Be level 50 in one class

Be the rank of Second Lieutenant or above in one of the three Grand Companies

Free Company Housing

The Free Company must be Rank 6 or above

The Free Company must have four or more members

The Free Company player must be authorized to purchase and relinquish land

The Free Company player must be a member of the group for 30 days or longer

This does not guarantee a player a house in Final Fantasy XIV, but it’s perhaps a fairer system than the previous one. Now every player has a fair shot at a house plot of land that becomes open.

In addition, these lotteries are limited to one per player at a time, so players can’t try and gather as much as possible in one go. Players who win also have four days to claim their winnings, and those who do not win must go back and reclaim their money if they lose. It isn’t delivered back immediately to the players.

This system may not be permanent, either. If players are not happy with it, or if it does not perform the way the developers wish, there could be changes in the future. But as things stand right now in Final Fantasy XIV, the lottery is the way to get a house in the MMO.

