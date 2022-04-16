How to get Archfiend Attire in Final Fantasy XIV

There are many different ways players can make their character look in Final Fantasy XIV. Depending on the player's style, they may wish to obtain the Archfiend Attire set, making players look pretty scary.

However, obtaining this set requires that players participate in Final Fantasy XIV's PvP system, which may not be for everyone. Here is how players can get the Archfiend Attire in FFXIV.

How players can get the Archfiend Attire in Final Fantasy XIV

Of course, there are different ways that players can obtain armor in Final Fantasy XIV. For Archfiend Attire, the scaled orange and red armor set that looks great on any character, players need to get it from PvP.

However, players do not have to do all of the PvP at once to obtain this attire set. But they do need to reach a certain level to get access to the chest that contains it.

Players must reach Series Level 25 to unlock the attire set

As players progress in PvP, they will begin to gain ranks in the Series Level. The Archfiend Attire Set is an unlockable set that will be obtainable once players get the Archfiend Attire Coffer.

This is what players will gain from reaching level 25 on the Series Level. Players can track their progress in PvP level by opening their character menu and then checking out the PvP tab.

How to gain Series Level 25 quicker in Final Fantasy XIV

Players will unlock the Archfiend Attire with the Archfiend Attire Coffer upon reaching Series Level 25 in the PvP Mode (Image via Alexandra Bleckson/YouTube)

Unfortunately, not every player likes to participate in PvP, but sometimes to get a special armor such as the Archfiend Attire, they need to. The best way to quickly gain Series Level for PvP is to do the various PvP activities.

The more activities a player participates in, the better. Try not to get discouraged when competing in these events, and take a break when grinding it out.

Players will have a set amount of time to gain the Archfiend Attire

Archfiend Attire became available with Series 1, included in the Newfound Adventure 6.1 update. These rewards will be around until update 6.2, so players will have some time to get these rewards.

Because of this, players can weave some PvP in with their normal activities and will eventually unlock this amazing-looking attire set to equip on their character.

