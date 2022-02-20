Final Fantasy XIV's 6.1 patch brings more single-player support, new alliance raid and more

Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion is just getting started, and the latest "Live Letter from the Producer" revealed some excellent content. Perhaps the best part of it for people on the fence about playing the game, is that Final Fantasy XIV will receive more single-player support.

A familiar sidequest chain is returning, the first wing of the new Alliance Raid will appear, a few encounters are being retuned and so much more await. It’s a wonderful time to be an FFXIV fan, and Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P) is bringing the heat in the next update.

Fans looking forward to the Free Trial won't have to wait long either, as it resumes on February 22, 2022.

The single-player experience is being improved in Final Fantasy XIV

FFXIV, at its core, is a very story-driven MMO, with thousands of people constantly playing. While many want to get in to enjoy the story as well, they are either daunted by the MMO aspect or simply don’t like playing with other people.

The “Trust” system was introduced to help people who couldn’t or don’t want to find a party, by adding NPCs to help do dungeons. This was introduced in Shadowbringers and enhanced in Endwalker. Endwalker will see yet another improvement to the system.

In 6.1, all “A Realm Reborn” scenario duties will be compatible with the Trust System. Players will be able to experience all of the four-player dungeons in A Realm Reborn without looking for a party. The encounters will also be adjusted to make it easier for those Trust groups.

It’s also a safe way to learn encounters without risking a player being rude. There was also a teaser, with Yoshi-P saying that these NPCs won’t be just the Scions of the Seventh Dawn (the main group of NPCs that aid the player).

This is a huge change, and though it won’t affect the 8-person trials right now, it could in the future. It’s going to help more people than ever get their feet wet in Final Fantasy XIV, and that’s a great thing.

Hildibrand and Tataru get some love in Final Fantasy XIV 6.1

The Hildibrand quest chain is often hilarious and over-the-top, and it’s been a while since players have seen their favorite detective. His quest chain is for sure coming back, and there’s no clue on what the adventurer was doing during Shadowbringers.

On top of that, Tataru’s Grand Adventure will begin and is, of course, focused on Tataru. These quest chains will continue to be developed over the major Endwalker patches, alongside the Main Story Quest.

Myths of the Realm alliance raid and more group-based content comes in Final Fantasy XIV 6.1

Alliance Raids are an integral part of the game. It is where three groups of 8 players come together to do battle against a series of powerful bosses. “Myths of the Realm” is the first to come to Endwalker, and players will get the first wing of this in 6.1.

The focus of this raid will be on the 12 gods of Eorzea and should shed some light on these gods, which promises to be interesting. Dragonsong’s Reprise - Ultimate is also going to come to the game, which is the highest difficulty that can be tackled.

After the patch launches, Ultima’s Bane - Unreal also kicks off, for the players who want a true challenge.

New PVP encounter revealed - Crystalline Conflict

FFXIV's PVP scene is also interesting, and for fans of small-scale PVP, Crystalline Conflict is coming. Like much of the PVP in the game, it’s based around crystals. It will not have role-based matchmaking but will have distinct PVP actions.

Players will fight over a crystal in the middle of the map and will try to get it into the opposing player’s goal. Along with this, the PVP reward system is going to be receiving a much-needed overhaul.

Arkasodara Beast Tribe and dailies begin in 6.1

Though optional, Beast Tribes are a huge part of Final Fantasy XIV. It allows players to complete daily quests for large amounts of exp, alongside cosmetic awards. Mounts, pets, crafting materials and even colors for the dye system.

In 6.1, the Arkasodara tribe quests and dailies were confirmed to show up. The Arkasodara are the blue Elephant people that aided the Warrior of Light during the events of Endwalker.

There’s so much to love about Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, and more information should be available on March 4, 2022, when the next Live Letter from the Producer goes out.

