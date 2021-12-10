Final Fantasy XIV wins Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2021

Final Fantasy XIV has won the Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support awards at The Game Awards 2021.

The success of Final Fantasy XIV among MMORPG titles came on the back of incredible content updates throughout the years from Square Enix, the latest being the Endwalker expansion, released on December 7.

Since its release in 2013 as a replacement for the failed 2010 version, Final Fantasy XIV has remained Square Enix’s biggest money-maker. It has received four major expansion packs: Heavensward (2015), Stormblood (2017), Shadowbringers (2019), and Endwalker (2021).

Final Fantasy XIV receives two awards at The Game Awards 2021

Directed and produced by Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy XIV made a massive turnaround for the then-sinking Square Enix in 2013. The title has since belonged to the upper echelons of MMORPG titles, besides World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, etc.

And as time passed, it has made its mark as the best of the genre.

FINAL FANTASY XIV @FF_XIV_EN



You will be able to redeem your registration code from Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:05 a.m. (PST) / 15:05 (GMT).



PC users: Remember to redeem your code to continue playing after the early access period!



Details 🌐 The #Endwalker official release is tomorrow!You will be able to redeem your registration code from Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:05 a.m. (PST) / 15:05 (GMT).PC users: Remember to redeem your code to continue playing after the early access period!Details 🌐 sqex.to/BA9QK The #Endwalker official release is tomorrow!You will be able to redeem your registration code from Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:05 a.m. (PST) / 15:05 (GMT).PC users: Remember to redeem your code to continue playing after the early access period!Details 🌐 sqex.to/BA9QK https://t.co/uOR9KBEKY2

Games as a Service (GaaS) has been a somewhat polarizing product category for various reasons. The lack of unsubstantial content updates, sometimes coupled with predatory microtransactions, has been a real problem in many games of this genre.

However, Square Enix has garnered community goodwill for eight years since its release. The award for the Best Ongoing Game at The Game Awards 2021 certifies that.

Final Fantasy XIV recent, huge expansion pack, Endwalker, must have helped. The game peaked at over 24 million registered players in October 2021. It also became the most profitable Final Fantasy title to date.

Also Read Article Continues below

Final Fantasy XIV is set in Eorzea, five years after the events of the original 2010 release. Following immense destruction, as Eorzea recovers and rebuilds, players have to endure the devastating attacks from the Garlean Empire from the north.

Edited by Ravi Iyer