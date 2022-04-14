Every possible piece of gear from the Aglaia Raid in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV players are still reveling in the never-ending supply of new content in the groundbreaking MMORPG. The new raids and their resultant rewards causes players to come back and grind for more without fail.
Aglaia, the new raid available after completing the A Brother's Grief story quest, features four massive boss fights, each of which features a ton of unique rewards.
Every reward for the Aglaia Raids in Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV players can earn a ton of potential loot from these four boss fights.
Byregot
This boss will reward 10 Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism and could further reward any of the following:
- Panthean Circlet of Fending
- Panthean Circlet of Maiming
- Panthean Circlet of Striking
- Panthean Hat of Casting
- Panthean Hat of Healing
- Panthean Sollerets of Aiming
- Panthean Sollerets of Casting
- Panthean Sollerets of Fending
- Panthean Sollerets of Healing
- Panthean Sollerets of Maiming
- Panthean Sollerets of Scouting
- Panthean Sollerets of Striking
- Panthean Wimple of Aiming
- Panthean Wimple of Scouting
Rhalgr
The boss will pay out 20 Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism and could also pay out one of the following:
- Panthean Armguards of Aiming
- Panthean Armguards of Casting
- Panthean Armguards of Healing
- Panthean Armguards of Scouting
- Panthean Cuisses of Aiming
- Panthean Cuisses of Fending
- Panthean Cuisses of Scouting
- Panthean Gauntlets of Fending
- Panthean Gauntlets of Maiming
- Panthean Gauntlets of Striking
- Panthean Hose of Maiming
- Panthean Hose of Striking
- Panthean Skirt of Casting
- Panthean Skirt of Healing
Azeyma
The boss will drop 30 Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism and could additionally drop any of the following:
- Panthean Corselet of Maiming
- Panthean Corselet of Striking
- Panthean Cuirass of Fending
- Panthean Mail of Aiming
- Panthean Mail of Scouting
- Panthean Robe of Casting
- Panthean Robe of Healing
- Panthean Sollerets of Aiming
- Panthean Sollerets of Casting
- Panthean Sollerets of Fending
- Panthean Sollerets of Healing
- Panthean Sollerets of Maiming
- Panthean Sollerets of Scouting
- Panthean Sollerets of Striking
- Panthean Wimple of Aiming
- Panthean Wimple of Scouting
Nald'thal
This boss will drop 40 Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism, 20 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy, and one Aglaia Coin. It could also drop any of the following:
- In the Balance Orchestrion Roll
- Nald Card
- Panthean Armguards of Aiming
- Panthean Armguards of Casting
- Panthean Armguards of Healing
- Panthean Armguards of Scouting
- Panthean Circlet of Striking
- Panthean Cuirass of Fending
- Panthean Cuisses of Aiming
- Panthean Cuisses of Fending
- Panthean Cuisses of Scouting
- Panthean Gauntlets of Fending
- Panthean Gauntlets of Maiming
- Panthean Gauntlets of Striking
- Panthean Hat of Casting
- Panthean Hat of Healing
- Panthean Hose of Maiming
- Panthean Hose of Striking
- Panthean Mail of Aiming
- Panthean Mail of Scouting
- Panthean Robe of Casting
- Panthean Robe of Healing
- Panthean Skirt of Casting
- Panthean Skirt of Healing
- Panthean Wimple of Aiming
- Panthean Wimple of Scouting
- Pilgrimage Orchestrion Roll
- Radiance Orchestrion Roll
Final Fantasy XIV players can earn two Cracked Anthoclusters and the Aglaia Coin once per week alongside a plethora of treasures from this challenging new raid.