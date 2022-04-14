Every possible piece of gear from the Aglaia Raid in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV players are still reveling in the never-ending supply of new content in the groundbreaking MMORPG. The new raids and their resultant rewards causes players to come back and grind for more without fail.

Aglaia, the new raid available after completing the A Brother's Grief story quest, features four massive boss fights, each of which features a ton of unique rewards.

Every reward for the Aglaia Raids in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV players can earn a ton of potential loot from these four boss fights.

Byregot

This boss will reward 10 Allagan Tomestone of Aphorism and could further reward any of the following:

Panthean Circlet of Fending

Panthean Circlet of Maiming

Panthean Circlet of Striking

Panthean Hat of Casting

Panthean Hat of Healing

Panthean Sollerets of Aiming

Panthean Sollerets of Casting

Panthean Sollerets of Fending

Panthean Sollerets of Healing

Panthean Sollerets of Maiming

Panthean Sollerets of Scouting

Panthean Sollerets of Striking

Panthean Wimple of Aiming

Panthean Wimple of Scouting

Rhalgr

The boss will pay out 20 Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism and could also pay out one of the following:

Panthean Armguards of Aiming

Panthean Armguards of Casting

Panthean Armguards of Healing

Panthean Armguards of Scouting

Panthean Cuisses of Aiming

Panthean Cuisses of Fending

Panthean Cuisses of Scouting

Panthean Gauntlets of Fending

Panthean Gauntlets of Maiming

Panthean Gauntlets of Striking

Panthean Hose of Maiming

Panthean Hose of Striking

Panthean Skirt of Casting

Panthean Skirt of Healing

Azeyma

The boss will drop 30 Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism and could additionally drop any of the following:

Panthean Corselet of Maiming

Panthean Corselet of Striking

Panthean Cuirass of Fending

Panthean Mail of Aiming

Panthean Mail of Scouting

Panthean Robe of Casting

Panthean Robe of Healing

Nald'thal

This boss will drop 40 Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism, 20 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy, and one Aglaia Coin. It could also drop any of the following:

In the Balance Orchestrion Roll

Nald Card

Pilgrimage Orchestrion Roll

Radiance Orchestrion Roll

Final Fantasy XIV players can earn two Cracked Anthoclusters and the Aglaia Coin once per week alongside a plethora of treasures from this challenging new raid.

