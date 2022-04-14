How to get Radiant Twine in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV remains one of the hottest online games of the modern era, well over a decade after its original release. Fans will be constantly looking for new content, new gameplay, and new loot as they explore Square Enix's massive environment.

Radiant Twine is an important crafting element that can be used to improve the power of various pieces of magical jewelry. Players will need a healthy pile to kit out their Astrologer with top-of-the-line magical gear and face the game's challenges.

Getting Radiant Twine in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV players can acquire the Radiant Twine through the trade of various items to a plethora of vendors. These items will often be tough to earn, but once the necessary payment is in the inventory, twine is just one conversation away.

With 3,000 Sacks of Nuts, players can purchase one Radiant Twine. These Sacks of Nuts are the primary currency of The Hunt, so tracking down Elite Marks will pay out this item. There are countless Elite Marks of ascending difficulty, so this bounty hunting work will get players plenty of Twine over time.

Two vendors will trade Radiant Twine for Sacks of Nuts. The first is J'lakshai in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9 Y: 13.2), and the other is Willmetta at Radz-at-Han (X: 10.5 Y: 7.4).

The Asphodelos Mythos III is another option that vendors will accept in exchange for Radiant Twine. Asphodelos, the Third Circle is a raid that will drop the Mythos III but will also occasionally drop a Radiant Twine on its own. Acquire this one often for the best possible return on investment.

This item drops weekly, but it'll take four to purchase a Radiant Twine. The vendors willing to sell Radiant Twine for this item are Djole in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.3 Y: 9.7) or Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X: 8.3 Y: 27.6).

Finally, players can make the trade for the Aglaia Coin. These coins drop at the end of the new Aglaia Alliance Raid, which is only accessible after the A Brother's Grief story quest. Players can only get the coin after the raid once per week, but each one can be traded in for one Radiant Twine.

This item only has one vendor to make the trade. They are Nesvaaz and can be found in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.5 Y: 10.1).

Using Radiant Twine in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV players can use Radiant Twine in a variety of crafting projects, all of which do the same thing. They can be combined with other items to increase the potency of magical items.

Radiant Twine is best combined with Radiant Coating, which can be earned in much the same way. Final Fantasy XIV players should stay vigilant to earn their best-crafted loot.

