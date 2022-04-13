How to get Radiant Coating in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV remains a hugely popular MMORPG, introducing a constant stream of exciting new content. The game features mountains of essential items to empower and enhance the player's character's unique abilities.

Radiant Coating can be a valuable crafting element for spellcasters and magic users. Players who wish to upgrade items from Radiant to Augmented Radiant status must get their hands on this translucent goo.

Finding Radiant Coating in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV allows players to purchase Radiant Coating from various retailers, but not with any simple currency. Players will have to go through trials and tribulations to acquire the items to trade for Radiant Coating.

One option to purchase the Radiant Coating will require an Aglaia Coin. Players can acquire the coin throughout the Aglaia Alliance Raid. Players must beat the A Brother's Grief quest to begin the Myths of the Realm Quests, which will unlock Aglaia.

The Aglaia Coin can be earned through the raid once every week. Players must approach Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Haan to exchange Aglaia Coin for Radiant Coating. He can be found at the coordinates (X: 10.5 Y: 10.1). The vendor sells Radiant Coatings and Radiant Twine, which can be bought with Aglaia Coins.

Players can also trade in the Asphodelos Mythos II to a couple of vendors for the Coating. This item must be acquired in the Second Circle Raid and the Second Pandemonium Normal Raid. It dropped as part of Endwalker in January. It can also be farmed weekly.

Two vendors will accept this item in exchange for Radiant Coating. Head to Djole in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.3 Y: 9.7) or Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X: 8.3 Y: 27.6) to make this trade.

Finally, players can trade 2,000 Sack of Nuts to vendors to purchase Radiant Coating. These items must be acquired by completing the Elite Marks for The Hunt. They're the go-to currency for The Hunt, so they're just set to work on those tasks to earn the appropriate nuts.

Two vendors will trade Radiant Coating for 2,000 Sack of Nuts. The first is J'lakshai in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.9 Y: 13.2), and the other is Willmetta at Radz-at-Han (X: 10.5 Y: 7.4).

Using Radiant Coating in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV players who play Astrologer will need as much Radiant Coating as they can get their hands on. Players should do their best to enhance all of their magical jewelry. Augmented gear is substantially more effective and helpful in all cases.

From earrings to necklaces, these pieces of gear are key to buffing magical stats. Final Fantasy XIV players will need to hunt down various items and vendors to earn their new upgrade.

