How to get Immutable Solution in Final Fantasy XIV

Players of Final Fantasy XIV certainly have a lot of different crafting materials they need to keep up with. The Immutable Solution is a special material that players can use to create certain special gear, namely the new Pactmaker set.

This is a special type of item that players must get from specific vendors they encounter in the various hubs. The article below will detail how players can obtain Immutable Solution.

How players can get the Immutable Solution in Final Fantasy XIV

Players who are looking to craft items in Final Fantasy XIV will, of course, have to obtain crafting materials in different ways. Immutable Solution is one of the types of materials that players need to obtain by going to a vendor. Due to the fact these items are obtained from vendors, players can access them in any of the main city hubs in the game, and can do so at any time that they wish.

First players of Final Fantasy XIV must locate the Scrip Exchange Vendors

The first thing players will want to do in order to begin collecting Immutable Solution is to locate a Scrip Exchange Vendor. These NPCs can be found in the major hubs of the game, which include Eulmore, Old Gridania, The Ruby Sea, Ul'Dah - Steps of Thal, and more.

Once players find the Scrip Exchange Vendor, they will need to present them with 125 Purple Crafters Scrip.

Players cannot trade for the Immutable Solution without the Purple Scrip

Players are able to trade 125 Purple Scrip for one Immutable Solution by visiting a Scrip Exchange Vendor (Image via Artysan FFXIV/YouTube)

Each time a player wishes to trade for an Immutable Solution, they must fork over the 125 Purple Scrip required. In addition, players will need to have achieved level 90 as well as obtained the Collectible Appraiser located inside of Radz-at-Han in order to collect the necessary amounts of Purple Scrip. Players who are well-versed in Crafting can then trade in their highly collectible items to the Collectible Appraiser in order to get more Purple Scrip.

Grinding in Final Fantasy XIV Purple Scrip is not the only way

Players are also able to trade their highly collectible items to the Collectible Appraiser to gain more Purple Scrip (Image via Artysan FFXIV/YouTube)

For players who find the price of 125 Purple Scrip to be too steep to trade for their Immutable Solution, they certainly are not alone. With the price being high, it opens up the market for players to purchase it off the Market Board. This can be done by any player, assuming they have the required funds to do so. After purchasing enough Purple Scrip, players can trade it in at the NPC for the Immutable Solution.

