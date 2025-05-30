Final Fantasy XIV: All new mounts available in patch 7.25 and how to get them

Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.25, as with all major patches, has a few new mounts players can unlock. Thankfully, none of them really require RNG, other than the amount of time it will take for you to farm up enough currency for a few of them. They all take a decent grind, but they’re all very cool designs. From familiar airships to huge dinosaurs, patch 7.25 runs the gamut of cool unlockable mounts.

Thankfully, one of these allows you to completely skip the grind if you simply have enough money on hand, but I warn you, it won’t be cheap. Prepare to have at least 400K gil just lying around in your coffers to get that 7.25 mount in Final Fantasy XIV. Otherwise, you need to head off to the Occult Crescent and get to work.

All new mounts unlockable in Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.25

There are four new mounts in Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.25, mostly affiliated with the Occult Crescent content. Depending on how hard you’ve been grinding through the Occult Crescent content, you may already be ready to get some of them. Here are the new mounts this patch:

Branchbearer: Reach “Trusted” with Mamool Ja Allied Society and trade in 18 Mamool Ja Nanooks to Veerul Ja in Yak Tel (33.3, 36).

Reach “Trusted” with Mamool Ja Allied Society and trade in 18 Mamool Ja Nanooks to Veerul Ja in Yak Tel (33.3, 36). Ancient Airship: In Occult Crescent: South Horn’s camp, speak to Expedition Antiquarian (38.1, 7), and purchase for 5,000 Enlightenment Silver Pieces.

In Occult Crescent: South Horn’s camp, speak to Expedition Antiquarian (38.1, 7), and purchase for 5,000 Enlightenment Silver Pieces. Demon Haul: Complete “A Fork to Be Reckoned With I” achievement. This requires completing the Forked Tower: Blood once.

Complete “A Fork to Be Reckoned With I” achievement. This requires completing the Forked Tower: Blood once. Petalodus: Costs 99 pieces of Sanguinite at the Expedition Antiquarian in Occult Crescent: South Horn (33.3, 36). It can also be purchased on the Market Board.

The Branchbearer is going to take quite a few days of grinding your daily quests for the Mamool Ja Allied Society. Thankfully, it’s just a matter of time. All you have to do is keep doing your dailies until you hit Trusted. Then, go buy the mount. You should certainly have more than enough currency to do so, as long as you don't waste it.

The Ancient Airship mount is easy enough to get in the Occult Crescent of Final Fantasy XIV. Farm up 5,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces, go to the vendor, and select the last “Silver” tab. It’s in “Other”, but that takes a grind. I recommend buying all the Phantom Jobs that require Silver first, or at least the ones you want the most, before getting this airship.

The Demon Haul mount might be one of the most hilarious and ridiculous things I’ve ever seen. A tribute to the various Demon Walls throughout Final Fantasy’s history, it’s a block of stone with a demon sticking out of it. If you want this, you need to unlock the Forked Tower raid and then complete Forked Tower: Blood for the first time. That’s it! The hard part is getting strong enough to survive the Forked Tower.

Finally, there’s Petalodus, the huge, upright shark mount. You’ve probably seen people flying around on this mount in FFXIV, and it unlocks here in the Occult Crescent. You need 99 Lumps of Sanguinite, which drop from the Forked Tower: Blood.

You get two per personal spoilerscoffer after each boss, and also 2 per kill from the Sanguine Recluse. The Sanguine Recluse is a special boss that spawns after you complete the secret puzzle within The Forked Tower.

This enemy is important because killing it removes a buff that makes the final boss actually killable. It’s a lengthy grind, but it’s worth it to have a huge, flying, muscle-bound shark mount in Final Fantasy XIV. Conversely, you can also just throw around 300-400K gil (maybe more, depending on the Data Center), like I did.

