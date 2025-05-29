Final Fantasy XIV Occult Crescent guide: Where to farm demiatma for Phantom Weapons

Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent is one of the locations you can farm demiatma in, for your Phantom Weapons. The drop rate is going to be just as miserably low here as it is out in the world, but depending on what content you prefer to do, you can certainly farm them here. At first, it felt incredibly random, which demiatma drops from which location. However, thanks to Redditors like BleppiRoll, LegitimateGur2532, and a variety of FFXIV Discord groups, such as CAFE, more information has been uncovered.
While personally, I prefer to farm out in the world doing FATEs, the Occult Crescent is also an option for demiatma farming, if you want to complete the first step of your Phantom Weapons quest chain. Here’s what the community has discovered so far.
Final Fantasy XIV community uncovers where to farm in Occult Crescent for demiatma drops
As you can see in the image below, courtesy of BleppiRoll, there are specific regions for demiatma farming in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent. Now, there have been reports of players finding other demiatma than what’s reported within those regions. That could simply be because the lines aren’t perfect on the map below, or that there’s a chance of other demiatma dropping just in general.
- Orpiment Demiatma (Yellow)
- Realgar Demiatma (Orange)
- Azurite Demiatma (Blue)
- Caput Mortuum Demiatma (Purple)
- Malachite Demiatma (Green)
It’s important to note that regular enemy kills won’t drop demiatma in the Occult Crescent zone, or anywhere else in Final Fantasy XIV. Within the confines of the Occult Crescent, you need to complete FATES and Critical Events within the colored regions of the map. There is still a very low chance of them dropping, but if you’re tired of grinding FATEs, this is a good spot.
In addition to the above map, Redditor LegitimateGur2532 has a chart they’re updating, which you can find here, with locations of the various FATES, using the same color-coding system. These colors also match the appropriate demiatma, so it all makes sense. If you’re hunting for specific demiatma, focus on doing FATES in those areas.
That isn’t to say you should ignore the other FATES, because you still gain knowledge and currency from doing them — however, you ought to focus your time on the zones you don’t have 3 demiatma in. Once you’ve obtained 3 demiatma of a type, you’re done.
The subsequent weapons will require a Heliometry Tome farm, which is so much faster, and easier, than waiting on RNG drops. Having the map up while you’re playing in Occult Crescent will help keep you on track. It’s a tedious grind no matter where you do it, but it’s worth doing for the powerful Relic Weapon that comes from this demiatma farming.
