Final Fantasy XIV guide: How to unlock Mamool Ja Allied Society

The latest Allied Society has come to Final Fantasy XIV in patch 7.25, the Mamool Ja! They have a home to rebuild after the events of Dawntrail, and as the Warrior of Light, we must lend a hand. Of course, that means we’ll need to do a few quests to unlock the society, and then do a series of daily quests until we max out the reputation. As side content, it’s, of course, not required. However, there is a mount and other rewards in it for players if they take part. On top of that, it’s a fantastic way to level up.
While you aren’t doing Relic Weapon FATEs or working on the Occult Crescent Field Operation, this is a solid use of time. Allied Society dailies like the Mamool Ja are terrific ways to get experience in Final Fantasy XIV, if you have jobs that are lacking levels. Here’s how you can unlock this new faction grind.
Where to unlock Mamool Ja Allied Society in Final Fantasy XIV
To unlock the Mamool Ja Allied Society in Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll likely need to complete the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quest, as well as complete the One Forest side quest in Yok Tural. This requires you to complete a series of side quests (Blue Quests). Some of the portions of this quest chain you may already have, such as Aiming High and Lost and Powerless, because they are Aether Current quests. You need to complete the following quests first:
- Aiming High
- Hunting for the Family
- A Hunter’s Dream
- The Trial Commences
- Lost and Powerless
- Remembering a Dream
- Budding Promise
- Skill of a Veteran
- One Forest
Though those quests are all combat quests, you need to be a Disciple of the Land level 90+ to begin the Mammool Ja Allied Society quests in Final Fantasy XIV. That means Mining, Fishing, or Botany. Take Cultivating Hope (35.4, 31.8) in Mamook, from Gotoll Ja, to begin this unlock.
Head to the next quest marker, which leads you to Anggir, which triggers a cutscene. Ruvoll Ja is nearby, and they’re the next person you talk to for this quest. Now you need to convince the Wivre Riders, and it doesn’t seem like the choices matter. I chose “Smashing Trees”, “Pull our ploughs”, and “Gotoll Ja will outfit Wivres with farm equipment”.
Head back to Kageel Ja after that, and watch the next cutscene. After the cutscene, head back to Anggir to chat again. They will ask you to grab some sacks of charred bark from the northern part of the map. Just fly up to the red circle and pick these items up. The item may vary with differing gathering classes, so do keep that in mind before picking up the quest. Either way, you’ll have to go gather something for Anggir.
Once you’ve turned in the items to Anggir, you’ll have unlocked the Mamool Ja Allied Society in Final Fantasy XIV. You can pick up your daily quests in Mamook (33.1, 35.9). With enough time and turn-ins, you’ll be able to trade in your currency here for a Mount, pet, and other goodies.
Read our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features
- Final Fantasy XIV offers free Phial of Fantasia until update 7.3
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to begin Cosmic Exploration
- Final Fantasy XIV announces Make It Rain campaign 2025 Seasonal Event dates and rewards