  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Dawntrail Relic Weapons (Phantom Weapons)

Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Dawntrail Relic Weapons (Phantom Weapons)

By Jason Parker
Modified May 27, 2025 18:05 IST
Final Fantasy XIV Phantom Weapon
Phantom Weapons are Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail's Relic Weapons. As the steps come out, we'll have them here! (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV’s Phantom Weapons — Dawntrail’s Relic Weapons —- quest chain has officially begun! This is an article that will be updated, as more and more steps are unveiled. As with all Relic Weapons, this is a multi-step, multi-patch ordeal, so take your time, and go through it at your own pace. Right now, we have the capacity to unlock the Atma Weapons, which kicks off as you get some progress made in the Occult Crescent, for patch 7.25.

Ad

As the rest of the patches for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail come to light, we’ll update this article accordingly. It’s going to take time, but it’s going to be worth it, as all Relic Weapons inevitably are. Right now, in patch 7.25, we’re only at step one of the process, but more is to come.

Note: This article is a work in progress. As more steps are added to the game, we'll update accordingly.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to begin the Dawntrail Relic Weapon process in Final Fantasy XIV

The first step is to have unlocked the Occult Crescent, at least to the point where you’ve unlocked the first Phantom Jobs. When you’re ready, leave the Southern Horn and return to the Phantom Village, and speak to Lydirceil (6.6, 7.1) to pick up the quest Arcane Artistry. There’s a missing weaponsmith, and they need your help to find them.

Ad
In the Phantom Village, predictably, you start the Phantom Weapon quest (Image via Square Enix)
In the Phantom Village, predictably, you start the Phantom Weapon quest (Image via Square Enix)

Search for the very familiar weaponsmith in the nearby circled area — he’s very easy to find. Speak with him, and after the cutscene, return to Lydirceil. This begins a new cutscene, which then kicks off the Dawntrail Relic Weapon — Phantom Weapon quest. You need to bring back the demiatma to Gerolt to claim the first part of Final Fantasy XIV's Phantom Weapons. They are obtained from FATES and Critical encounters on the Occult Crescent’s South Horn.

Ad
If you played during Heavensward, you know the score - grind those FATEs! (Image via Square Enix)
If you played during Heavensward, you know the score - grind those FATEs! (Image via Square Enix)

However, you can also gain it from completing FATES in Urqopacha, Kozama’uka, Yak T’el, Shaaloani, Heritage Found, and Living Memory, so you aren’t bound to just grinding the Occult Crescent, if you don’t want to. You need three pieces of six unique varieties of demiatma. That means 3 from Urqopacha, 3 from Kozama'uka, et cetera. Once you have all of the required materials, return to the Phantom Village, and turn them in.

Ad

So far, we’ve found the Azurite Demiatma from Urqopacha, but each zone has its own. This is going to be a long grind, so when we get all the appropriate demiatma, we’ll update with whatever step might come next. Then, as each update hits, we’ll come back and update it with what you need to do next.

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

About the author
Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Twitter icon

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jason Parker
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications