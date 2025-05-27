Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Dawntrail Relic Weapons (Phantom Weapons)

Final Fantasy XIV’s Phantom Weapons — Dawntrail’s Relic Weapons —- quest chain has officially begun! This is an article that will be updated, as more and more steps are unveiled. As with all Relic Weapons, this is a multi-step, multi-patch ordeal, so take your time, and go through it at your own pace. Right now, we have the capacity to unlock the Atma Weapons, which kicks off as you get some progress made in the Occult Crescent, for patch 7.25.

As the rest of the patches for Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail come to light, we’ll update this article accordingly. It’s going to take time, but it’s going to be worth it, as all Relic Weapons inevitably are. Right now, in patch 7.25, we’re only at step one of the process, but more is to come.

Note: This article is a work in progress. As more steps are added to the game, we'll update accordingly.

How to begin the Dawntrail Relic Weapon process in Final Fantasy XIV

The first step is to have unlocked the Occult Crescent, at least to the point where you’ve unlocked the first Phantom Jobs. When you’re ready, leave the Southern Horn and return to the Phantom Village, and speak to Lydirceil (6.6, 7.1) to pick up the quest Arcane Artistry. There’s a missing weaponsmith, and they need your help to find them.

In the Phantom Village, predictably, you start the Phantom Weapon quest (Image via Square Enix)

Search for the very familiar weaponsmith in the nearby circled area — he’s very easy to find. Speak with him, and after the cutscene, return to Lydirceil. This begins a new cutscene, which then kicks off the Dawntrail Relic Weapon — Phantom Weapon quest. You need to bring back the demiatma to Gerolt to claim the first part of Final Fantasy XIV's Phantom Weapons. They are obtained from FATES and Critical encounters on the Occult Crescent’s South Horn.

If you played during Heavensward, you know the score - grind those FATEs! (Image via Square Enix)

However, you can also gain it from completing FATES in Urqopacha, Kozama’uka, Yak T’el, Shaaloani, Heritage Found, and Living Memory, so you aren’t bound to just grinding the Occult Crescent, if you don’t want to. You need three pieces of six unique varieties of demiatma. That means 3 from Urqopacha, 3 from Kozama'uka, et cetera. Once you have all of the required materials, return to the Phantom Village, and turn them in.

So far, we’ve found the Azurite Demiatma from Urqopacha, but each zone has its own. This is going to be a long grind, so when we get all the appropriate demiatma, we’ll update with whatever step might come next. Then, as each update hits, we’ll come back and update it with what you need to do next.

