All new content coming with Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.3

Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.3 is coming soon, and with it will be some interesting new content, as we get closer to the end of the Dawntrail expansion overall. Some of the content won’t be available right away, and instead, will be a part of the 7.3x patches. However, if you want to know what will be available right away, when the patch drops, I’m here to help you get ready.
If you’re ready to wrap up the Main Scenario Quests for Dawntrail, fight an incredible new trial, and dive deeper into the Final Fantasy 11 raid, and take advantage of all of the quality of life changes, you won’t have to wait long; here’s what you get when patch 7.3 drops.
What is coming with Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.3?
The Promise of Tomorrow will see Final Fantasy 14 players wrap up the current story, once patch 7.3 drops. It’s unknown if we’ll see any teasers for the next expansion, whatever that will be, but that’s unlikely. In this story, the Warrior of Light continues to try and preserve Queen Sphene’s kingdom, though quite a few threats have begun to crop up.
However, there’s more than just main story content coming. Echoes of Vana’diel - San d’Oria: The Second Walk will become available in patch 7.3 of Final Fantasy 14 as well. New bosses will be available to fight, such as a familiar High Notorious monster that just so happens to summon some of the Four Lords (Genbu, Byakko, Suzaku, Seiryu) to aid them in battle.
We’ll also have a new dungeon, The Meso Terminal. It is simultaneously a monument to the continued existence of Alexandria, and also a resting place for what was. Some of the screenshots found on the FF14 Special Site for patch 7.3 tease what you can expect of this dungeon.
We also know that there is a new Trial coming in patch 7.3, but unfortunately, it’s still very much a mystery. My money continues to be on Ozma or Necron, one being FF9’s Superboss, and the other being FF9’s true Final Boss. Speaking of high-difficulty content, The Wreath of Snakes (Unreal) will unlock too!
This will be a much more challenging version of the Seiryu trial, but it will be worth it for fans of that kind of content. If you want something a bit more chaotic, there’s Vault Oneiron, the latest treasure dungeon that will be coming in Final Fantasy 14 7.3. Give the hypnoslot machine a pull, and see what you get!
The Crystalline Conflict Updates also hit in patch 7.3, bringing a new map, as well as two new ranks to climb to: Omega and Ultima! Get ready for the next intense season of PVP challenges!
Finally, there are some fun new features and quality of life changes. You can expect the new Chat Bubble System, new PVP gear, new Mounts, Minions, Emotes, and an additional dungeon added to the Duty Support system - Cutter’s Cry!
Patch 7.31 will add Cosmic Exploration: Phaenna and Tool Enhancement Quests, and Weapon Enhancement Quests - Phantom Weapons. You can also expect more in patch 7.35 as well, which will add Deep Dungeon - Pilgrim’s Traverse, Allied Society Quests - Yok Huy, and Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures.
Check out our other Final Fantasy 14 guides and features
- Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 confirms one massive change to Phoenix Down items
- Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 Live Letter 88 recap
- Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 Live Letter 87 recap
- Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 is changing up Cosmic Exploration and Occult Crescent