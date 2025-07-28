Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 release date, time, and countdown

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 7.3 release date is coming soon, and with it comes the end of the Dawntrail story. Dawntrail however was just the start of a new story arc, so there’s no doubt something else exciting on the horizon. Patch 7.3 will be home to quite a bit of content, too, so don’t expect the next expansion to pop up anytime soon. From the next step of our Relic Weapons, changes to the Forked Tower, and of course, a new Deep Dungeon, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Ad

It’s worth noting that the time we’ve listed below is the standard for Final Fantasy XIV patches, and we expect patch 7.3 to follow that trend. Should a different time be given, as we get closer to the August release date.

Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 release date and countdown

Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3’s August 5, 2025 release date was officially confirmed during Live Letter 88. After the standard maintenance, we’ll have most of the new content ready to go; though some of it won’t be launching until a bit later in the 7.3x life cycle. For example, we know that Pilgrim’s Traverse will be available in patch 7.35.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While Square Enix have not given us an official time for when the patch will go live, the majority of patches go live at 3 am PDT (6 am EDT), and it’s unlikely that that will change at all for this patch. Below, we’ll give a list of dates and times to consider, depending on where you are in the world.

America

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 am

6 am Central Daylight Time: 5 am

5 am Mountain Daylight Time: 4 am

4 am Pacific Daylight Time: 3 am

Ad

Europe

Western European Summer Time: 11 am

11 am Central European Summer Time: 12 pm

12 pm Eastern European Summer Time: 1 pm

Asia

India Standard Time: 3:30 pm

3:30 pm Philippine Time: 6 pm

6 pm Japan Standard Time: 7 pm

7 pm Korea Standard Time: 7 pm

Below is a universal countdown timer for when Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 will be available for you:

Ad

What to expect in Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3

Patch 7.3 is promising to be a pretty huge FFXIV update, even if all of the content won’t be available at launch. The majority of it will, though. Below is a list of everything that’s been covered in the last two Live Letters, both of which concerned patch 7.3.

New Main Scenario Quests

New Alliance Raid: Echoes of Vana’diel, Part 2: San d’Oria: The Second Walk

New Dungeon: The Meso Terminal

New Trial (Normal/Extreme)

New Unreal Trial: The Wreath of Snakes

Cosmic Exploration: New Planet, Phaenna

Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures

New Allied Society: Yok Huy

New Treasure Dungeon: Vault Oneiron

Duty Support Update: Cutter’s Cry added

PVP Updates

Weapon Enhancement Quests: Relic Weapon (Phantom Weapons)

Ad

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More