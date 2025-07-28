Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 release date, time, and countdown

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 7.3 release date is coming soon, and with it comes the end of the Dawntrail story. Dawntrail however was just the start of a new story arc, so there’s no doubt something else exciting on the horizon. Patch 7.3 will be home to quite a bit of content, too, so don’t expect the next expansion to pop up anytime soon. From the next step of our Relic Weapons, changes to the Forked Tower, and of course, a new Deep Dungeon, there’s plenty to be excited about.
It’s worth noting that the time we’ve listed below is the standard for Final Fantasy XIV patches, and we expect patch 7.3 to follow that trend. Should a different time be given, as we get closer to the August release date.
Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 release date and countdown
Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3’s August 5, 2025 release date was officially confirmed during Live Letter 88. After the standard maintenance, we’ll have most of the new content ready to go; though some of it won’t be launching until a bit later in the 7.3x life cycle. For example, we know that Pilgrim’s Traverse will be available in patch 7.35.
While Square Enix have not given us an official time for when the patch will go live, the majority of patches go live at 3 am PDT (6 am EDT), and it’s unlikely that that will change at all for this patch. Below, we’ll give a list of dates and times to consider, depending on where you are in the world.
America
- Eastern Daylight Time: 6 am
- Central Daylight Time: 5 am
- Mountain Daylight Time: 4 am
- Pacific Daylight Time: 3 am
Europe
- Western European Summer Time: 11 am
- Central European Summer Time: 12 pm
- Eastern European Summer Time: 1 pm
Asia
- India Standard Time: 3:30 pm
- Philippine Time: 6 pm
- Japan Standard Time: 7 pm
- Korea Standard Time: 7 pm
What to expect in Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3
Patch 7.3 is promising to be a pretty huge FFXIV update, even if all of the content won’t be available at launch. The majority of it will, though. Below is a list of everything that’s been covered in the last two Live Letters, both of which concerned patch 7.3.
- New Main Scenario Quests
- New Alliance Raid: Echoes of Vana’diel, Part 2: San d’Oria: The Second Walk
- New Dungeon: The Meso Terminal
- New Trial (Normal/Extreme)
- New Unreal Trial: The Wreath of Snakes
- Cosmic Exploration: New Planet, Phaenna
- Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures
- New Allied Society: Yok Huy
- New Treasure Dungeon: Vault Oneiron
- Duty Support Update: Cutter’s Cry added
- PVP Updates
- Weapon Enhancement Quests: Relic Weapon (Phantom Weapons)
