Final Fantasy XIV Occult Crescent guide: All Phantom Jobs and how to unlock them

Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent is the latest Field Operation to be added to the game in patch 7.25, complete with new Phantom Jobs. Think of this area as another version of Eureka. Players come with their level 100 characters, and tackle powerful enemies, FATES, and Critical Events, all in search of knowledge and treasure.
There is powerful gear to unlock, as well as mounts, pets, Orchestrion Scrolls, and much more. However, to get anything here, you must have a variety of Phantom Jobs unlocked and leveled up. If you’re struggling in the Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV and want some new Phantom Jobs, here’s what you must know.
Note: As future patches drop and more Phantom Jobs are added, we’ll update this accordingly.
All Phantom Job unlocks in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent
Once you’ve begun unlocking the Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV, it won’t take long for you to get your Phantom Jobs, listed below. They are the ones you will automatically have access to. You don’t have to unlock anything beyond this, but where's the fun in that? Here’s what you get for unlocking the Occult Crescent content:
- Freelancer: Default
- Knight: Complete New Job, Old Tricks quest
- Monk: Complete New Job, Old Tricks quest
- Bard: Complete New Job, Old Tricks quest
The other Phantom Jobs in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent come from a variety of sources. Some of them come from completing the incredibly challenging Critical Events, while others can be purchased with Enlightenment Silver/Gold Pieces.
These are a pair of currencies found throughout the Occult Crescent area. They are gained primarily by defeating enemies, completing FATEs, and Critical Events. No matter how you unlock them, you don’t have access to the Phantom Job until you use the Soul Shard that shows up in your inventory.
Phantom Jobs you can purchase (Expedition Antiquarian, South Horn: 38.1, 7.0)
- Thief: Purchase for 1,600 Gold Enlightenment Pieces
- Time Mage: Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces
- Chemist: Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces
- Cannoneer: Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces
- Samurai: Purchase for 1,600 Gold Enlightenment Pieces
- Geomancer: Purchase for 1,600 Gold Enlightenment Pieces
There are other Phantom Jobs you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent as well, but they require you to grind the various Critical Events that pop up. You need to head to wherever it takes place, join in the fight, and get lucky on a drop. It’s been said that they’re random drops, but I got both the Berserker and Oracle on the first try, so perhaps I’m just lucky.
Phantom Jobs from Critical Events
- Berserker: Drops from completing Critical Event “The Unbridled”
- Ranger: Drops from completing Critical Event “The Black Regiment”
- Oracle: Drops from completing Critical Event “On the Hunt”
Read our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Dawntrail Relic Weapons (Phantom Weapons)
- Final Fantasy XIV guide: How to unlock Mamool Ja Allied Society
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to begin Cosmic Exploration