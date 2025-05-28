Final Fantasy XIV Occult Crescent guide: All Phantom Jobs and how to unlock them

Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent is the latest Field Operation to be added to the game in patch 7.25, complete with new Phantom Jobs. Think of this area as another version of Eureka. Players come with their level 100 characters, and tackle powerful enemies, FATES, and Critical Events, all in search of knowledge and treasure.

There is powerful gear to unlock, as well as mounts, pets, Orchestrion Scrolls, and much more. However, to get anything here, you must have a variety of Phantom Jobs unlocked and leveled up. If you’re struggling in the Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV and want some new Phantom Jobs, here’s what you must know.

Note: As future patches drop and more Phantom Jobs are added, we’ll update this accordingly.

All Phantom Job unlocks in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent

Once you’ve begun unlocking the Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV, it won’t take long for you to get your Phantom Jobs, listed below. They are the ones you will automatically have access to. You don’t have to unlock anything beyond this, but where's the fun in that? Here’s what you get for unlocking the Occult Crescent content:

You get a few to start out with - the others come with grinding (Image via Square Enix)

Freelancer: Default

Default Knight: Complete New Job, Old Tricks quest

Complete New Job, Old Tricks quest Monk: Complete New Job, Old Tricks quest

Complete New Job, Old Tricks quest Bard: Complete New Job, Old Tricks quest

The other Phantom Jobs in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent come from a variety of sources. Some of them come from completing the incredibly challenging Critical Events, while others can be purchased with Enlightenment Silver/Gold Pieces.

These are a pair of currencies found throughout the Occult Crescent area. They are gained primarily by defeating enemies, completing FATEs, and Critical Events. No matter how you unlock them, you don’t have access to the Phantom Job until you use the Soul Shard that shows up in your inventory.

Phantom Jobs you can purchase (Expedition Antiquarian, South Horn: 38.1, 7.0)

Thief: Purchase for 1,600 Gold Enlightenment Pieces

Purchase for 1,600 Gold Enlightenment Pieces Time Mage: Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces

Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces Chemist: Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces

Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces Cannoneer: Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces

Purchase for 1,000 Silver Enlightenment Pieces Samurai: Purchase for 1,600 Gold Enlightenment Pieces

Purchase for 1,600 Gold Enlightenment Pieces Geomancer: Purchase for 1,600 Gold Enlightenment Pieces

Critical Events are chaotic and messy, but you can unlock a few jobs this way (Image via Square Enix)

There are other Phantom Jobs you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent as well, but they require you to grind the various Critical Events that pop up. You need to head to wherever it takes place, join in the fight, and get lucky on a drop. It’s been said that they’re random drops, but I got both the Berserker and Oracle on the first try, so perhaps I’m just lucky.

Phantom Jobs from Critical Events

Berserker: Drops from completing Critical Event “The Unbridled”

Drops from completing Critical Event “The Unbridled” Ranger: Drops from completing Critical Event “The Black Regiment”

Drops from completing Critical Event “The Black Regiment” Oracle: Drops from completing Critical Event “On the Hunt”

