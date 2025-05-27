Final Fantasy XIV: How to start Occult Crescent Field Operation

In Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.25, players will be able to journey to the Occult Crescent for the latest Field Operation. This is an open-world event like Bozja Front or Eureka, where players work together to complete a wide assortment of missions. In this case, it’s to fully explore the Occult Crescent in a location known as the Shades Triangle. It promises to be a unique experience, but it’s not one that players may know how to start.

Final Fantasy XIV doesn’t show exactly where or how to start the Occult Crescent Field Operation unless you know what you’re looking for. At this time, we cannot confirm that it requires you to complete the Dawntrail Main Scenario Quest, but it will likely be the case.

Where to begin Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV

If you want to begin the Occult Crescent content in Final Fantasy XIV, head to Tuliyollal as a Level 100 combat class and teleport to Wachumeqimeqi. Speak to Ketenramm there — he’s marked by a Blue Quest, One Last Hurrah, and after a short explanation, you’ll be able to move on to the nearby NPC, Ofangeim. Speak with him twice, and he’ll ask you to plot a course to Shades’ Triangle.

Just head to Tuliyollal and get this mission underway! (Image via Square Enix)

This takes you to the Field Operation area for Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV. Enjoy the cutscene that follows, as you wait to get to the next big adventure. Before you can get to the area, though, you’ll be instructed to speak with four of your fellow Crewmates. Just look for their icons, and have a chat. Go back and speak to Ketenramm, and you’ll get another cutscene.

When you land, interact with Ketenramm again to complete One Last Hurrah. This shows you how to return to Tuliyollal by interacting with the aetherial current of the moored ship. The same one at the High Tide Harbor will take you back here. Completing this quest also unlocks the Occult Record, found in your Collection Tab.

Various terms and characters associated with this mode can all be found there, as you explore more of the Occult Crescent. You can now undertake the Phantom Village quest to progress towards the new content. Head to and interact with the objectives in the huge area you start in to progress this quest.

The intro quests are very easy (Image via Square Enix)

Before you get to the Vantage Point, there’s a record for your Occult Record you can pick up — you can’t miss it. Jump down and meet up with Ketenramm again. This wraps up the Phantom Village quest as a part of unlocking Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV.

Speak to the Tonberry named Archive and pick up Unfamiliar Territory, the next quest in the chain. After the cutscene wraps, head to the nearby NPC, Jeffroy and speak with them. This brings up another cutscene, which will then open up the Occult Crescent: South Horn region.

What to do in the Occult Crescent area of Final Fantasy XIV

Whether you’re playing alone or taking part in large-scale battles, there’s plenty to do here. You have to be level 100 or above on a Disciple of War or Magic class to take part. In addition, the required gear level is 690, but the item level will be synced to 700. You can change jobs here as well, so don’t worry about that.

At first, you just have the Freelancer, but it won't take long to get other Phantom Jobs (Image via Square Enix)

There’s a separate levelling system in the Occult Crescent for the various Phantom Jobs as well, which is indicated by a Knowledge Level. Taking part in combat in the area will increase your knowledge — think of it as experience points. This means you want to level up as much as possible to survive out here.

In addition to regular fights, there’s also critical encounters: large-scale combat for up to 72 players. This is where the big rewards are found. These aren’t affected by knowledge level, though, so anyone can take part. Before you head in, you can speak to the Expedition Skywatcher to find out what the weather is like, and there’s a mender outside as well. Interacting with Jeffroy is how you queue up and enter Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV.

You begin as a Phantom Freelancer, which starts with Occult Truesight (Detect the number of treasure coffers in the area) and Occult Resuscitation (Restores 30% of Maximum HP). However, to get started, speak to Ketenramm for the quest New Job, Old Tricks.

It's gonna take some grinding to level up your jobs, then you can take on more quests, and see more of this vast area (Image via Square Enix)

Speak to Archive, who is nearby (and probably surrounded by players), to get a new cutscene and complete the quest. This unlocks Phantom Jobs. You start with three: Knight, Monk, Bard, in addition to Freelancer. Picking one will give you a new quest from the Archive, The Ancient Arts of War.

Chatting with Ofangeim will complete this and allow you to take another quest with Ketenramm, Creatures of the Crescent. From here, you will start getting into battles in the Occult Crescent and learning more about the world around you. You’ll need to fight a few of each enemy to complete this quest.

Do so, and return to the Archive with the information to wrap this quest up. This wraps up the introduction to the Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV. There’s more to do once you’ve spent time getting information from slaying monsters and increasing your Knowledge Level.

