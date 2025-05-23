FF14 patch 7.25 release date, and all other known details

The 7.2X update for FF14 was split into parts, and 7.25 now has a release date. Revealed by Square Enix, the final part of this patch cycle, preceded by 7.2, and 7.21, patch 7.25 is coming at the end of May 2025. That means the parts of the update players have been waiting for will finally be here. From a new 48-player dungeon, incredible new Field Operations, and of course, weapon upgrades, there’s a lot to be excited for.

Patch 7.2 was the major part of the update, dropping the bulk of the content, while 7.21 added something just for the crafting/gathering fans. On May 27, 2025, after regularly scheduled maintenance, you can jump into patch 7.25 in FF14.

FF14’s patch 7.25 confirmed for May 2025 release date

On May 27, 2025, after maintenance, FF14’s patch 7.25 kicks off, and we’ll have some great content to get through. We'll, of course, be diving into it to give you all the information you need to know, but what exactly is coming at the end of May? Perhaps the biggest part of the update is the Occult Crescent zone.

It's almost time to head to the next big Field Operation! (Image via Square Enix)

It’s a Field Operation zone, similar to the Bozjan Front and The Forbidden Land: Eureka before it. Players will play as brand-new classes, known as Phantom Jobs, likely inspired by Final Fantasy V, each with their own special traits. Beyond the vast, unforgiving wilderness is a 48-person dungeon, the Forked Tower, seen last in Galuf’s World in Final Fantasy 5.

The Mamool Ja need our help - it's time to do our part (Image via Square Enix)

In addition, the next Allied Society Quests will join the game, with the Mamool Ja faction. They’re trying to create a place that any Mamool Ja would like to call home, so it’s up to us, as Warriors of Light, to help them when FF14 patch 4.25 kicks off. They will join the PeluPelu as this expansion’s Allied Society options.

Finally, there’s the Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures, where we’ll no doubt get some very silly stories and quests, culminating in the beginning of our Relic Weapons. This will take several patches to complete, but will be well-worth the effort as always. I just hope White Mages finally get a cool-looking weapon. It’s been years.

