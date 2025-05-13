Final Fantasy XIV announces the Make It Rain Campaign 2025 Seasonal Event dates and rewards

Final Fantasy XIV has announced one of the best Seasonal Events is back in 2025: Make It Rain! This is for people who want to get plenty of great cards, cosmetics, and mounts from the Gold Saucer, but don’t want to spend as much time on it. I definitely understand it, as someone who seldom goes to play the minigames and card games found in the Gold Saucer.
This event will take place for several weeks between May and June 2025, and in addition to unlocking a new emote and card, there’s the bonus. During Final Fantasy XIV’s Make It Rain Campaign 2025, players will receive more MGP while taking part in Gold Saucer events.
Final Fantasy XIV’s Make It Rain Campaign 2025 duration and special rewards
The Final Fantasy XIV Make It Rain Campaign 2025 will run from Monday, May 19, 2025 until Wednesday, June 11. As long as you have a character that is Level 15, and have completed The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul’dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy, you can take part in this Seasonal event.
The Make It Rain Campaign begins in Ul’dah — Steps of Nald (9.5, 9.1), with the Ebullient Citizen. They will give you the quest Royal Rumblings, which will not take long. Your reward for completing the themed quests will be the new Overreact Emote, and the King Elmer III Card for use in Triple Triad.
It’s a 4-star Epic Card, and can be used in all of your Triple Triad games going forward. In addition, certain other rewards from previous Make It Rain Campaigns will be available from the Campaign Attendant in the Gold Saucer. At this time, it’s not clear what is available, but we’ll update this once we know.
However, the most important thing about Make It Rain in Final Fantasy XIV is the MGP Rewards Bonus. For the duration of the event, all MGP rewards in the Gold Saucer will be increased by 50%.
In addition to that, a variety of prizes from the Gold Saucer can be purchased at a reduced MGP rate from the campaign attendant. This includes the Crystal Tower Striker, Monster Toss machine, and the Cuff-a-Cur machine.
