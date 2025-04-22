Final Fantasy XIV: How to begin Cosmic Exploration

Final Fantasy XIV’s Cosmic Exploration, the latest “lifestyle content” to be added to the game, kicks off in update 7.21. Available starting today, April 22, 2025, players can work together to develop the surfaces of a variety of planets while working with the Loporrits. While we’re starting on the surface of the moon, other planets will be added as time goes on.

Like the Ishgardian Restoration and Island Sanctuary before it, this is content designed for crafters and gatherers. However, Cosmic Exploration in Final Fantasy XIV is closer to the Ishgardian Restoration, in that this is multiplayer content, and I, for one, can’t wait to return to the Moon. I missed out on the Ishgardian Restoration while it was content, but I won't miss out on Cosmic Exploration.

How to start Cosmic Exploration in Final Fantasy XIV

To begin Cosmic Exploration in Final Fantasy XIV, you need to be at least a crafter or gatherer at level 10 and have completed the Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker”. That should be a simple enough task for many players. Depending on how new you are to FFXIV, the hardest part will be completing Endwalker, but with time, you will get there.

Cosmic Exploration starts in Old Sharlayan, but quickly takes you to the moon (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve met those objectives, head to Old Sharlayan (12.6, 13.6) and speak to Namingway. He’ll give you the quest A Cosmic Homecoming. Completing this simple quest will kick off the gameplay, but other quests will be available later:

Passion, Thy Name is Ardorum (Searchingway, 20.4, 20.0 - Sinus Ardorum)

A Manager’s Patience (Mumukko, 21.6, 21.1 - Sinus Ardorum)

A Manager’s Persistence (Mumukko, 21.6, 21.1 - Sinus Ardorum)

For those of you who might be confused on how to return to the Cosmic Exploration area Sinus Ardorum, head to Mare Lamentorum (21.7, 13.2), and speak to Drivingway.

What can you do in Final Fantasy XIV’s Cosmic Exploration mode?

Cosmic Exploration is content designed for crafters and gatherers in Final Fantasy XIV, but it’s worth noting that you can only enter Cosmic Exploration zones on your home server. For now, the only zone is Sinus Ardorum, but more will be added in future updates.

Players will use the Exotablet (shown in the UI below on the left side) to provide options to take part in and track how much Cosmic Exploration currency they have. This is where you pick up your missions, making it nice and simple to utilise.

There's plenty to do on the Moon! (Image via Square Enix)

You also have a separate Cosmic Exploration inventory — and I, for one, am so glad to hear that. My inventory is already jam-packed, and it can’t take much more. The Infrastructure Index will show the status of Cosmic Exploration will be visible in Final Fantasy XIV. We’ll also have an improved, permanent Sprint here to make getting around so much faster.

There are a variety of missions players can take part in as part of Cosmic Exploration. Stellar Missions are used to gather materials for cosmic exploration and are accepted at the Exotablet. Completing these increases progress and will unlock other missions, and these are ranked by Gold, Silver, and Bronze. The higher your score, the better your rank.

There are people already hard at work leveling up on the Moon, and the servers just opened! (Image via Square Enix)

I’m glad to see these are Quest Synced as well, so that you will receive rewards and exp, depending on your current level. There are also Provisional Missions, which come in Sequential and Weather-restricted/Time-restricted flavors.

Sequential missions are available for five minutes after completing certain Stellar Missions with a Gold Rank, and scoring high enough will give you even more of these. Weather/Time-restricted missions are only available at certain times/weather conditions throughout the day.

When a Red Alert is issued, there are also Critical Missions in Final Fantasy XIV’s Cosmic Exploration. If you complete Critical Missions during this time as the class the UI specifies, you earn even greater rewards than normal. Players are encouraged to work together at these times to fill the meter before time runs out.

This gentleman will help you get your pilot's license for Mech Ops (Image via Square Enix)

Occasionally, there will be large-scale missions, Mech Ops missions. Players will be able to spend Lunar Credits to purchase a pilot application, so they can try and fly during these missions. There are Mech Pilots and Ground Support players.

If you aren’t picked to fly, you will receive your application back, and the chances of being chosen next time will go up. I’m particularly unlucky, so I don’t think I’ll be flying anytime soon. This is the only way you can mount up in these areas, as well.

Finally, there are also Cosmic Exploration Projects, which are huge multiplayer missions for when certain milestones are reached. Players will see it at the top of the screen, and when the timer is ready, the project will commence. Just press “Join FATE” in the right part of the map to take part. Ultimately, this is the best place to farm crafting and gathering in Final Fantasy XIV, and where I plan on finishing mine. You'll also unlock Cosmic Tools in this part of the game, for those who want powerful crafting/gathering relics.

Everything you can get in Final Fantasy XIV’s Cosmic Exploration (that we’ve discovered so far)

There are two types of currencies in Final Fantasy XIV’s Cosmic Exploration: Cosmocredits and Lunar Credits. Cosmocredits are primarily for gear, furnishings, and other items. You can find these with Mesoauidonque (Sinus Ardorum - 21.8, 21.8). Lunar Credits are for Mech Op pilot applications, but you can also use them to draw Cosmic Fortunes.

Step 1: Farm enough Cosmocredits for the cool cosmetics (Image via Square Enix)

Cosmic Fortunes are roulettes that can grant a wide assortment of prizes, and you can find these at Orbitingway (Sinus Ardorum - 21.8, 21.1). There are two roulettes to pick from, each with its own prizes, and a special roulette for those who earned tickets while piloting in a Mech Op. Below, you can find a list of everything available for Cosmocredits and how much they cost:

Armor (All costs are in Cosmocredits)

Star Crew Jacket: 8400

Star Crew Gloves: 4800

Star Crew Trousers: 7200

Star Crew Boots: 4800

Others (All costs are in Cosmocredits)

The Faces We Wear - Reading Glasses: 6000

Ballroom Etiquette: Bearing Insult: 9600

Cosmic Exploration Framer’s Kit: 6000

Hey, Cid! Orchestrion Roll: 6000

The Airship Orchestrion Roll: 6000

Stellar Lamppost: 3000

Cosmochair: 3000

Ruby Red Dye: 600

Cherry Pink Dye: 600

Carmine Red Dye: 600

Neon Pink Dye: 600

Bright Orange Dye: 600

Canary Yellow Dye: 600

Vanilla Yellow Dye: 600

Neon Yellow Dye: 600

Neon Green Dye: 600

Dragoon Blue Dye: 600

Turquoise Blue Dye: 600

Azure Blue Dye: 600

Violet Purple Dye: 600

Gunmetal Black Dye: 1500

Pearl White Dye: 1500

Metallic Brass Dye: 1500

Gatherer’s Guerdon Materia XI: 450

Gatherer’s Guerdon Materia XII: 900

Gatherer’s Guile Materia XI: 450

Gatherer’s Guile Materia XII: 900

Gatherer’s Grasp Materia XI: 450

Gatherer’s Grasp Materia XII: 900

Craftsman’s Cunning Materia XI: 450

Craftsman’s Cunning Materia XII: 900

Craftsman’s Competence Materia XI: 450

Craftsman’s Competence Materia XII: 900

Craftsman’s Command Materia XI: 450

Craftsman’s Command Materia XII: 900

The Commendations from Ishgardian Restoration are back in Final Fantasy XIV's Cosmic Exploration, in the form of Star Contributor Awards. This is calculated every 24 hours and reset daily. At the end of a ranking period, those who score the highest will be Star Contributors and will have the following ways to recognize them in-game:

A hologram of the player will be displayed in Sinus Ardorum (X:21.1 Y:21.1). (The hologram will be established after a certain stage of progress is completed.)

The player's name will be displayed on the starward standings stela in Sinus Ardorum (X:21.1 Y:21.1).

A visual effect will be applied to them when they are in a Cosmic Exploration zone. They can click off this buff if they do not want it displayed

If you receive this, you cannot be rewarded again this way for fourteen days. It’s also permanent to reduce the FOMO players experienced during the Ishgardian Restoration. While I don’t plan on being that hardcore — my primary purpose is for leveling crafters/gatherers — I love that this is a way to show off just who puts in the most work.

