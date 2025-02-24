Final Fantasy XIV update 7.2 will open the opportunity to get past PvP Series Rewards

Final Fantasy XIV update 7.2 will be a big one for the community, and perhaps one of the most exciting changes will be to past PvP Series Rewards. Typically, when a PvP Series ends, that’s it — if you didn’t grind through the season pass to get all the rewards, you were just out of luck. Regardless of whether you wanted emotes, cosmetics, or even mounts, these would be gone forever — until now, that is. While we currently don’t have much info, we do know that previous rewards will return.

This was revealed during the Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXXV (timestamp 1:08:47), where Yoshi-P and Toshio Murouchi discussed this, among other things on the way in update 7.2. The information is sparse, but here is what we do know.

Previous PVP Series Rewards confirmed to begin returning in Final Fantasy XIV update 7.2

According to the most recent Letter from the Producer LIVE, Final Fantasy XIV update 7.2 will start slowly bringing back PvP Series Rewards. It’s a very exciting prospect because not everyone has the time or patience to grind out PvP seasons and miss out on some incredible rewards.

Who knows? Maybe the Oppressor will come back! (Image via Square Enix)

It’s not just for veteran players, though. New players could come to the game and miss out on many great rewards, through no fault of their own. As time goes on, starting with update 7.2, Final Fantasy XIV will see some of these rewards return as rewards you can claim.

Unfortunately, we do not know how you can claim them. It might be through Crystals or Wolf Marks, or perhaps they will be added to future PvP Seasons — though we doubt that will be the case. I often find I have more PvP currency than I know what to do with — so this would be a great use for that, in my estimation.

We also don’t know which rewards will come back — will mounts be available, or will it just be cosmetics? For example, when Dawntrail launched, I grinded incredibly hard through the PvP Series to unlock the Oppressor Mount, even if it didn’t have custom music from the Alexander series — which it definitely should have.

What we do know is that it will all be kicking off in update 7.2 of Final Fantasy XIV, which should be coming relatively soon, likely in about a month. Once we have more information about what you can expect, we’ll update you accordingly, so stay tuned.

