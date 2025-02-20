Final Fantasy 14: Moogle Treasure Trove - The Hunt for Phantasmagoria guide

It’s that time again, Final Fantasy 14 fans — the Moogle Treasure Trove is coming back for a limited but lengthy time! The event begins on February 26, 2025 at 12 am PST, and will be available until the launch of Patch 7.2, which won’t be until late March 2025. That means you’ve got about a month to grind out some incredible rewards, with some of them being quite rare or frustrating to get.

Ad

For example, one of the mounts you can purchase, the Shadow Gwiber, is required to unlock one of the best mounts in the game — the Landerwaffe. You’ll have plenty of time, and several ways to farm up Irregular Tomestones as well for the Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy 14, here’s what you need to know.

How to start the Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy 14

To begin the Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy 14, consult one of the Itinerant Moogles in Limsa Lominsa, Ul’dah, or New Gridania to unlock the Mogpendium. If you’ve already done this in the past, you can find it by going to the Duty Menu, selecting Collection, and then selecting Mogpendium. Otherwise, go speak to an Itinerant Moogle in one of the locations below and select Consult the Mogpendium.

Ad

Trending

These moogles are here to help for the Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event (Image via Square Enix)

Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks: X: 9.4, Y: 11.6

X: 9.4, Y: 11.6 New Gridania: X: 12.4, Y: 12.1

X: 12.4, Y: 12.1 Ul’dah, Steps of Nald: X: 9.6, Y: 9.1

Ad

Once you’ve done that, you’re free to get started completing challenges, and farming Irregular Tomestones in Final Fantasy 14’s Moogle Treasure Trove event.

How to farm Irregular Tomestones for the Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy 14

Once the event kicks off, you can find your challenges in the Mogpendium (Image via Square Enix)

You have quite a few ways to farm Irregular Tomestones for Final Fantasy 14’s Moogle Treasure Trove event. The Duty Finder will show you dungeons that will reward you with Tomestones, with a cute little moogle symbol next to them.

Ad

However, you cannot use the Duty Support System, or Adventurer Squadrons. Unrestricted Parties can only claim Tomestones if “Level Sync” is active. There are four types of objectives you can complete for Irregular Tomestones:

Standard Objectives

Minimog Challenges

Weekly Objectives

Ultimog Challenges

Standard Objectives can be repeated over and over again, and include Duty Finder, GATEs in the Golden Saucer, and Ocean Fishing Routes. You need to score 1200+ to claim your Tomestones in the ocean fishing events, though.

Ad

Weekly Objectives can obviously be done once a week, and are a great way to get some bonus Tomestones. There are also Minimog Challenges, which can be completed once a week — you can do one of the two options and then only once per week.

Then there are Ultimog Objectives, which can only be done once per event, but the reward will be quite sizable. Ultimately, this gives players options, without it feeling like an incredibly tedious grind.

Ad

What rewards are available for Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event?

The Falcon Ignition Key is often found in this event - but in case you missed it, it's back! (Image via Square Enix)

There are quite a few rewards available during the Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event here in 2025, and several of these are going to feel familiar, as they’ve been used before. Others are pretty rare, and are making their first appearance in the event. Below is every item you can purchase, and how many Tomestones they cost:

Ad

Paissa Earring: 100

Inferno Jacket: 50

Shadow Gwiber Trumpet: 50

Falcon Ignition Key: 50

Magicked Bed: 50

Queen’s Guard Barding: 50

Ancient One: 50

Primal Angel Orchestrion Roll: 50

Modern Aesthetics - Form and Function: 30

Pleasant Dot Parasol: 30

Ballroom Etiquette - The Winsome Wallflower

MGP Platinum Card: 30

Elbst Horn: 30

Bomb Palanquin Horn: 30

Legendary Kamuy Fife: 30

Hallowed Kamuy Fife: 30

Woodland Chair: 20

Apothecary's Workbench: 20

Candlelit Sundries: 20

Fat Cat Rug: 20

Fluffy Pancakes: 20

Wind-up Sylph: 15

Skallic Coat of Fending: 15

Skallic Trousers of Fending

Skallic Coat of Maiming: 15

Skallic Trousers of Maiming: 15

Skallic Jacket of Striking: 15

Skallic Bottoms of Striking: 15

Skallic Jacket of Scouting: 15

Skallic Sarouel of Scouting: 15

SKallic Jacket of Aiming: 15

Skallic Bottoms of Aiming: 15

Skallic Jacket of Casting: 15

Skallic Sarouel of Casting: 15

Skallic Jacket of Healing: 15

Skallic Bottoms of Healing: 15

Seemingly Special Timeworn Map: 15

Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map: 15

Potentially Special Timeworn Map: 15

Conceivably Special Timeworn Map: 15

Churning Mists Riding Map: 10

Sea Of Clouds Riding Map: 10

Azys Lla Riding Map: 10

Ruby Sea Riding Map: 10

Yanxia Riding Map: 10

Azim Steppe Riding Map:: 10

Proggo Card: 10

Honoroit Card: 10

Seeker of Solitude Card: 7

Shadowbringers Warrior of Light Card: 7

Eden’s Promise Card: 7

Bitty Duckbill: 7

Bacon Bits: 7

The Garden’s Gates Orchestrion Roll: 7

Curiel Root x5: 5

Magicked Prism (Job Mastery): x10: 1

Ad

Check out our other Final Fantasy 14 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback