Final Fantasy XIV's 6.1 update improves NPC support, allows solo play for A Realm Reborn content

The first major update for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has arrived in the form of 6.1: Newfound Adventure. With so much being added to the game, it’s hard to know where to start, but new players/alts may have the best change in the form of Duty Support.

Duty Support allows players to tackle the dungeons in A Realm Reborn’s Main Story Quest without having to wait on a party. This is excellent not just for players who want to go solo but for DPS players who have excessively long queues.

Solo players in Final Fantasy XIV received major support in the 6.1 update

Back in Shadowbringers and Endwalker, something similar showed up, where players could use NPCs to run through the dungeons of the current expansion’s content. While a welcome move, players also had to grind these to level up the NPCs to keep them relevant.

For newcomers to the game and people who simply prefer not to party, Final Fantasy XIV’s Duty Support system is just what they need. This only covers A Realm Reborn's main story scenario, but further updates will add Heavensward and Stormblood. The ultimate goal is to make sure that everyone can play Final Fantasy XIV, no matter how they want to play.

People who wanted to play solo or create content for their Twitch/YouTube channels without having to interact with other players used to have a hard time earlier. This was a pain since the MSQ for Final Fantasy XIV requires at least some grouping.

It will also help players who have long queue times, such as DPS. Wait times for dungeons as a DPS player can be cruel and frustrating, and this will help alleviate some of that.

What else awaits players in Final Fantasy XIV 6.1?

Final Fantasy XIV's 6.1 update is huge, and there’s so much to be excited about. The story will continue, and the aftermath of the Endwalker story will be on display.

The patch notes were massive, and there’s a lot to love about it. For example, the GARO Collaboration is back, where players can partake in PvP and purchase gear based on the GARO TV series. This also unlocks titles and mounts, which were only available for a limited time.

New Dungeons, the first Alliance Raid of the expansion, new items, and so much more come with the update. Here’s a list of what players can look forward to.

Final Fantasy XIV 6.1 updates

Main Scenario Quests: The story for Endwalker has ended, and new adventures await

New Role Quest: Role Quests are back and include a new story when they’re finished

Duty Support System for A Realm Reborn: Players can now complete main scenario dungeons and trials from A Realm Reborn (2.0) without waiting on party members

New Dungeon: A new dungeon awaits players, which will unlock by playing

New Trial: The Minstrel’s Ballad: The Endsinger’s Aria: Players can experience a new Extreme Trial, The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria

Unreal Trial: Ultima’s Bane (Unreal): A new Unreal challenge comes in the form of the Ultima Weapon

New Alliance Raid: Myths of the Realm: The first part in a new 24-player alliance raid, Myths of the Realm: Aglaia, will challenge players as they uncover more about the divinities known as the Twelve

New PvP Content: Crystalline Conflict: Crystalline Conflict is small-scale PvP available to all players level 30 and above. Patch 6.1 also includes PvP action updates and implements a new PvP rewards system

Empyreum Residential Area: Empyreum is now available for housing. Act fast

Adventurer Plates (Beta): Create and customize character profiles and plate designs using Adventurer Plates. Character profiles can now include information like a player’s favorite job and title, player portraits, playstyle preference, active play times, and more

Portraits (Beta): Portraits let players show off their own personal style in a variety of looks and poses

The Unending Codex: An assortment of information on characters and terms up through Patch 6.0 will be added to player’s Collections as they progress through the Patch 6.1 main scenario, with new entries being added as the story unfolds

New Game+ Update: Players can now revisit previously completed quests, cutscenes, and battles from Endwalker and a portion of Patch 6.1 while keeping their current character and levels

New Gear and Mounts: GARO Collaboration: PvP gear inspired by the hit Japanese TV show GARO returns with Patch 6.1. Players can earn special mounts and gear modeled after the show designed by legendary character designer Keita Amemiya. New jobs introduced in Shadowbringers and Endwalker can also equip this collaboration gear

Miscellaneous Updates: Additional content and updates have been added with the launch of Patch 6.1, including job adjustments, new Hrothgar hairstyles, more glamour plates, the ability to try on items from the online shop, and so much more are waiting

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest update is absolutely massive, offering new challenges, experiences, cosmetics, and so much more. New mounts are waiting, new titles and items can be unlocked, and quests can be completed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi