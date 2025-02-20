Final Fantasy 14: Best items to purchase during Moogle Treasure Trove event

The Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event is back. This means that it’s time to farm Irregular Tomestones and claim items that are usually difficult to obtain. From rare mounts to cool cosmetics, there’s a lot on offer this time. Depending on your needs and wants, some items are simply more important than others. You may already have the items we’ve selected off this list as well.

However, some Final Fantasy 14 players simply don’t have the time to farm Kamuy mounts and would prefer to get them from the Moogle Treasure Trove event. There’s nothing wrong with that. However, if you want to make the most of your Irregular Tomestones, here are our picks.

Which items are the best to buy during the Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event?

Below is a list of the most important items to us during the Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event. Other players, of course, may have different priorities, such as the Triple Triad cards that are available.

Inferno Jacket: 50 Tomestones

Shadow Gwiber Trumpet: 50 Tomestones

Queen’s Guard Barding: 50 Tomestones

Ancient One: 50 Tomestones

Magicked Bed: 50 Tomestones

Modern Aesthetics - Form and Function: 30 Tomestones

Ballroom Etiquette - The Winsome Wallflower: 30 Tomestones

Kamuy Fifes (Legendary, Hallowed): 30 Tomestones apiece

Riding Maps: 10 Tomestones a piece

Paissa Earring: 100 Tomestones

The Inferno Jacket is a must-have (Image via Square Enix)

I think some of these should be purchased because they’re amazing items. Others should be bought because they tend to sell well. The Inferno Jacket, for example, is making a return, but it’s only the second time it’s been available. It’s a really cool jacket and definitely belongs in every player’s collection.

The Shadow Gwiber Trumpet is the mount that drops off of Hades. I loathe grinding that fight even though it does lead to one of the coolest mounts in the game. That’s the highest priority for me in the Final Fantasy 14 Treasure Trove event. The Queen’s Guard Barding is from Delubrum Reginae Savage, and that makes it worth farming with Tomestones.

If you want to avoid farming Hades EX, the Moogle Treasure Trove event is potentially much faster (Image via Square Enix)

I wanted to put at least one piece of furniture on here, and that’s the Magicked Bed. Good lord, that’s a pain to get. First, you have to farm treasure maps until the pattern drops, and then you have to gather the materials, including the long-since abandoned Gardening content.

A few of these I picked because they’re often very valuable — Modern Aesthetics, Ballroom Etiquette, and Ancient One. These items tend to sell quite well at all times on the Market Board. While the price could drop a bit during this event, I think they will go back up.

Kamuy Fifes are always there in the Final Fantasy 14 Moogle Treasure Trove event, so if you’re lacking one, it might be your lucky day. Riding Maps are nice to have if you lack them, and 10 Tomestones is a bargain. Finally, there’s the Paissa Earring, which is an incredibly cute cosmetic.

It’s not high on my list, because I’m an Au Ra, and you can’t really see earrings on them that well. But since it is adorable, and finally available, you should pick it up while you can. Who knows if you’ll decide to change your look later, and want a fancy earring?

