How to easily unlock all Kamuy mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

Legendary mounts in MMORPGs like Final Fantasy XIV are rare and highly sought after. They are known for their unique appearance, special abilities, and difficult-to-obtain status. These mounts are often considered a status symbol among players and are a popular goal for them to work towards.

In Final Fantasy XIV, The Kamuy of the Nine Tails mount is considered the highest achievement for a player in the Stormblood expansion. It represents the ultimate accomplishment of a Warrior of Light in the game.

Here’s how to unlock the Nine Tails and all the other Kamuy mounts in Final Fantasy XIV.

Trials and tokens needed to unlock all Kamuy mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

To unlock the final Kamuy mount in Final Fantasy XIV, players must first obtain all the other Kamuy mounts. The first seven Kamuy mounts can be obtained by defeating the Extreme versions of the Stormblood Trials.

After completing a trial, players have the opportunity to receive a Kamuy mount, although this is not guaranteed. Instead, they are guaranteed to receive a tradable token for each trial they complete.

The type of token received varies depending on the specific trial, with various trials requiring different types of totems. The specific trials in which each Kamuy mount can be obtained, as well as the totems required for each one, are listed below:

Blissful Kamuy Emanation (Extreme) 99 Bliss Totems (Eschina-Rhalgr's Reach) Reveling Kamuy The Pool of Tribute (Extreme) 99 Revel Totems (Eschina-Rhalgr's Reach) Legendary Kamuy The Minstrel's Ballad: Shinryu's Domain 99 Shinryu Totems (Eschina-Rhalgr's Reach) Auspicious Kamuy The Jade Stoa (Extreme) 99 Byakko Totems (Eschina-Rhalgr's Reach) Lunar Kamuy The Minstrel's Ballad: Tsukuyomi's Pain 99 Lunar Totems (Eschina-Rhalgr's Reach) Euphonious Kamuy Hell's Kier (Extreme) 99 Suzaku Totem (Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach) Hallowed Kamuy The Wreath of Snakes (Extreme) 99 Seiryu Totem (Eschina in Rhalgr's Reach)

Unless you are really blessed with Hydaelyn’s grace, acquiring all mounts is a daunting task. Fortunately, there are a few ways to speed up your quest on getting your hands on these mounts.

With the release of Endwalker in Final Fantasy XIV, the level cap has been increased to 90. This means that players who have reached end-game status will find it easier to farm for Fabled Kamuy mounts compared to those who are at level 80 or below.

By entering the trials at your highest level and with your best equipment, you will have increased damage and defense that can make the fight much easier. This allows you to bypass difficult phases of the fight, resulting in faster completion times. As a result, grinding for mount drops becomes faster as well.

Additionally, it would be extremely helpful to create a dedicated farming party. A group composed of members at their highest level and equipped with a strong equipment set is ideal.

Once the first set of Kamuy mounts is acquired, the quest A Lone Wolf No More will become available. The News Hawker can be approached after obtaining the previous Kamuy. Upon completing the quest, the Fabled Kamuy Fife will be awarded to you. Using this item will unlock the Kamuy of the Nine Tails mount.

Overall, there is no shortcut to acquiring all Kamuy mounts instantly. However, the unique appearance and color scheme of these wolf-like creatures makes all the hard work worth it. After all, these highly sought-after mounts are a way to show off your achievements in the game.

Poll : 0 votes