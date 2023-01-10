5 major updates in Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.3 

On January 10, 2023, Final Fantasy XIV’s latest update released - Patch 6.3. It’s a huge change for a few reasons, as the main story, for one, has continued. As a major patch, it also features tons of new items, updates, and changes to the game. It’s also home to a complete class rework - Paladin!

Not everyone is excited about these changes. Regardless, a ton were made to the tanking class - but it wasn’t the only one to see tweaks in Final Fantasy XIV. However, it was the biggest series of overhauls to an individual class. The update is now available to all players who have a subscription to the game, and the Endwalker expansion.

While there are tons of features and adjustments made to Final Fantasy XIV, what are some of the best updates to the game?

What Final Fantasy XIV players can look forward to in Patch 6.3

1) Paladin overhaul

One of the biggest changes in the Final Fantasy XIV patch that fans have been looking forward to the most is the Paladin rework. Announced back in December 2022, the class has most of its primary abilities altered. It has had potencies of abilities rebalanced, and the combos have been adjusted as well.

Paladin's Sheltron no longer blocks incoming attacks, and now they have Bulwark to pick up that role. It blocks attacks for 10 seconds and is unlocked at Level 52.

Gladiator/Paladin changes

Fight or Flight: Changed to “Increases damage dealt by 25%”, 20 seconds cooldown

Changed to “Increases damage dealt by 25%”, 20 seconds cooldown Riot Blade: Now has Potency of 120, Combo potency of 280

Now has Potency of 120, Combo potency of 280 Iron Will: Recast time reduced to 2 seconds

Recast time reduced to 2 seconds Shelltron: Changed to “Reduces damage taken by 15%”

Changed to “Reduces damage taken by 15%” Prominence: MP recover increased, combo bonus “Grants Divine Might” added

MP recover increased, combo bonus “Grants Divine Might” added Goring Blade: This ability changed. Now features a 700 potency attack, and does not share a recast timer with other actions. Recast time now 60 seconds

This ability changed. Now features a 700 potency attack, and does not share a recast timer with other actions. Recast time now 60 seconds Divine Veil: This ability changed. Now creates a barrier around self and all party members near you”

This ability changed. Now creates a barrier around self and all party members near you” Royal Authority: Potency reduced to 120, Combo potency reduced to 380, and the Combo bonus now “grants Divine Might”

Potency reduced to 120, Combo potency reduced to 380, and the Combo bonus now “grants Divine Might” Holy Spirit: Potency increased to 350, and Requiescat potency increased to 640. Potency increased to 450 while under effect of Divine Might, and Divine Might is prioritized over Requiescat when you have both

Potency increased to 350, and Requiescat potency increased to 640. Potency increased to 450 while under effect of Divine Might, and Divine Might is prioritized over Requiescat when you have both Requiescat: Potency reduced to 300, and maximum stacks reduced to 4. This ability changed to “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit, Holy Circle, and all Confiteor combo actions and spells will require no cast time”. The ability “Grants Blade of Faith Ready when the effect of Requiescat ends” changed to “Grants Confiteor Ready”

Potency reduced to 300, and maximum stacks reduced to 4. This ability changed to “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit, Holy Circle, and all Confiteor combo actions and spells will require no cast time”. The ability “Grants Blade of Faith Ready when the effect of Requiescat ends” changed to “Grants Confiteor Ready” Holy Circle: Potency reduced to 100, but increases to 200 while under the effect of Divine Might. The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both.

Potency reduced to 100, but increases to 200 while under the effect of Divine Might. The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both. Atonement: Potency has been reduced to 380

Potency has been reduced to 380 Confiteor: Potency reduced to 400 but increases to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat. Potency reduced by 50% for the second and all remaining enemies. Requiescat no longer ends upon execution. The requirement for execution now changed to “while under the effect of Confiteor Ready”

Potency reduced to 400 but increases to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat. Potency reduced by 50% for the second and all remaining enemies. Requiescat no longer ends upon execution. The requirement for execution now changed to “while under the effect of Confiteor Ready” Holy Shelltron: This has changed to “Reduces damage taken by 15%”

This has changed to “Reduces damage taken by 15%” Expiacion: Potency increased to 450. Reduced potency for second and all remaining enemies will be increased from 50% to 60%

Potency increased to 450. Reduced potency for second and all remaining enemies will be increased from 50% to 60% Blade of Faith: MP cost increased to 1,000, Potency reduced to 200. Potency is increased to 700 while under Requiescat. “Restores MP” effect removed

MP cost increased to 1,000, Potency reduced to 200. Potency is increased to 700 while under Requiescat. “Restores MP” effect removed Blade of Truth: MP cost increased to 1,000, Potency reduced to 300. Potency increases to 800 while under Requiescat. “Restores MP” effect removed

MP cost increased to 1,000, Potency reduced to 300. Potency increases to 800 while under Requiescat. “Restores MP” effect removed Blade of Valor: MP cost increased to 1,000, and potency reduced to 400. Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat. “Restores MP” effect removed, and combo bonus “Damage over time” removed

MP cost increased to 1,000, and potency reduced to 400. Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat. “Restores MP” effect removed, and combo bonus “Damage over time” removed Divine Magic Mastery: The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” added

The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” added Enhanced Prominence: Gained at 72, instead of 66. Combo bonus “grants Divine Might” added

Gained at 72, instead of 66. Combo bonus “grants Divine Might” added Enhanced Divine Veil: The healing effect now applies upon execution rather than when the barrier is applied to others

It should be interesting to see how this class rework will be received by fans. Early thoughts on social media varied from people thinking it's boring, to others being excited. If it turns out to be unpopular or weak, it’s likely that the Final Fantasy XIV developers will make further adjustments.

2) More Island Sanctuary content

Farming fans had been waiting for Final Fantasy XIV to increase the amount of content that can be done on Island Sanctuary, and it has in fact, been expanded. There are new gathering points, materials to pick up, new produce, and animals. Additionally, there are two new ranks to climb to, and a fresh landmark.

There are some quality-of-life changes in this Final Fantasy XIV update, and this is what I was most excited about. You can now “collect all” from your produce-producer and creature-comforter. It was so incredibly tedious to click these one-by-one and pick up your items, so this is a seriously welcome change.

I also love that you can now adjust what gathering points you find on your mini-map. If you’re looking for specific things, it will make your experience much easier. Your Orchestrion roll of choice will keep playing even when you leave.

You also have an increased gathering range, new recipes, and much more. There’s plenty more to do on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

3) The main story quests continue

If you return to Radz-at-Han, you can continue the main story quests in Final Fantasy XIV. The first is “Once More unto the Void,” and you can tackle it, provided you completed the last patch’s MSQ offerings. When “Buried Memory” is completed, you can go speak to Varshahn, and take on the next story.

This will likely lead you into Garlemald, where Lapis Manalis awaits. It also means the return of two fan-favorite characters: Alphinaud and Alisae! The twins are finally back, but what they’ll be doing in the story should be seen by players. We won’t be spoiling any of the current Final Fantasy XIV story here.

4) New Trials and Raids await players, alongside dungeon adjustments

There’s plenty of group-themed content in Final Fantasy XIV 6.3 as well! Euphrosyne is the next Alliance Raid, which will have players fighting Nphica, Althyk, Menphina, and Halone. It means they have to be ready to battle with more gods and goddesses in the 24-player Alliance Raid.

The next Unreal trial has also been revealed: Containment Bay P1T6 - that’s right, now you have to battle the Goddess. A new trial has also been added, but won't be discussed because of spoiler/story reasons. Previous Final Fantasy XIV trials and dungeons saw some adjustments as well.

A good example is that Pandæmonium: Abyssos’s weekly reward restriction has been removed in Final Fantasy XIV. The exception is for the Unsung Blade of Abyssos. However, the amount you need has been lowered to four.

Quite a few dungeon bosses have been adjusted as well. There’s plenty of content to go around, and reasons to go back to the material you might have skipped.

5) Glamour improvements

Let’s be honest - the real endgame in Final Fantasy XIV is Glamour. We recently saw an improvement to concerning the amount of space that is present in the said chests. However, there was still some work to be done. You can now “cast Glamour” and “Dye items” of your Retainers, which will let you really give them some cool styles.

If you’re like me, and you have piles of Glamour options in your dresser, it can be incredibly hard to search for exactly what you want. In this latest Final Fantasy XIV update, you can filter through the dresser!

You can sort by level, gender, and even keyword. However, a wealth of items were made genderless as well, but that’s not as much of an issue. Now, you'll have an easier time searching for the items you want to change on your Warrior of Light, and I genuinely appreciate this.

There is so much left to discuss in Final Fantasy XIV’s latest update. If you want the full patch notes, you can find them here, with all the complete details. “God’s Revel, Lands Tremble” is now available on all servers in FFXIV.

