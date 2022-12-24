Final Fantasy XIV's Paladin class to receive major rework in 6.3 update - DoTs removed, increased burst damage, and more

As a part of Final Fantasy XIV’s latest Live Letter from the Producer, some major news has come through, particularly for Paladin players. Although the class features reliable tanks, Paladins have often felt clunky, with several of their abilities being far too weak in various boss fights. While many people still love the class, it has felt incredibly weak in Endwalker.

Square Enix seems to have taken notice, and it’s not uncommon for the developers to answer the pleas of their fanbase. In the 6.3 update, it has been officially confirmed that the Paladin class is going to be reworked in several ways, to make it a more enjoyable experience for Final Fantasy XIV players.

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.3 update to feature major Paladin rework

While no hard numbers have been confirmed, one of the major talking points about the Paladin class is that it lacks damage. In the latest Final Fantasy XIV update, players are going to get more “burst damage.” Interestingly, Paladin has been the weakest of the tank classes, even though it's a fan-favorite.

Interestingly, that’s not the only major change coming to Paladins in Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3. The developers noted that the DoT (Damage over Time) effects applied by Goring Blade and Blade of Valor were performing poorly for Paladins. After all, several bosses have moments where they cannot be targeted or harmed.

This goes hand-in-hand with improving the classes’ burst damage. Square Enix's response was to state that the DoT abilities of these two skills will be removed and replaced with increased potency (damage) instead.

As part of the tank class rework, they are going to have their overall rotation made easier to use. For many players, it's far too clunky and difficult to use. According to producer Naoki Yoshida, the rotation and skills will be revised and will hopefully become easier to use.

In terms of defense, the Paladin class will see some changes in Final Fantasy XIV as well. They will gain instant use of the Holy Spirit ability at the end of their combo, which will certainly be useful. It was also confirmed that Holy Sheltron won’t block incoming attacks anymore or add HP regeneration. Instead, it will reduce incoming damage, but the amount is presently unknown.

Paladins will also be glad to know that Bulwark is returning, and it has already been speculated that it will now block attacks since Holy Sheltron will be losing that ability in the near future.

While the actual specifics of the rework are still unknown, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out. Despite Paladins being fairly popular, the notion that the class will be simplified to an extent and made to be on par with other tanks is likely to be a great idea.

Square Enix's system of bringing classes up instead of nerfing other classes is something that's often appreciated by the players of the hit MMO. Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.3 update, 'Gods Revel, Lands Tremble' will be released on January 10, 2023, and is expected to introduce a wealth of new content, balance changes, and quests for players to tackle.

