Final Fantasy XIV update 6.25 patch notes - Manderville weapons, Omicron Beast Tribe, and more

As a part of the “Buried Memory” update, patch 6.25 was launched for Final Fantasy XIV. It brings several important changes. In particular, the beginning of Endwalker’s Relic Weapon quest. The Omicron Beast Tribe quests also show up, as do the challenging Criterion and Variant dungeons.

While not a massive patch for Final Fantasy XIV, it contains some very important changes to the game and will set up future quest chains to improve the weapons players unlock in 6.25.

Complete patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV update 6.25

1) Manderville Weapon quest chain begins

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures quests

Unlocks in Radtz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y:11.2)

Quest Requirement: A Soulful Reunion

Level: 90

Must complete all “Hildibrand” quests first

2) Variant Dungeons arrive as a new Duty

Variant Dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV are a new style of dungeon. They have no role restrictions and the difficulty changes based on the party size. After completing the quest to unlock these, a new tab will show up in your Duty Finder.

Final Fantasy XIV players can set two Actions and choose their class in that window. The first available Variant Dungeon is Sil’dihn Subterrane.

Quest to unlock: Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y: 13.3)

Level Requirement: 90

Quest requirement: All Endwalker MSQ

Criterion Dungeons make their appearance

Criterion Dungeons are more difficult than their Variant counterparts. Fixed dungeon roles can be enabled, and these dungeons have several difficulties to pick from. Like Variant Dungeons, they also have their own tab in the Duty Finder.

In addition to the greater difficulty, Revivals are limited in normal difficulty. In Savage difficulty, you get no revivals. The first Criterion Dungeon is Another Sil’dihn Subterrane.

Quest to unlock: Old Sharlayan (X:11.9, Y: 13.3)

Level Requirement: 90

Item Level Requirement: 610 or above, item level caps at 935

3) New Beast Tribe: Omicron

The Omicron Beast Tribe quests will use the “Quest Sync” system, so they will automatically match your current level. Some of these will not give you credit if you change classes after accepting them. There will, of course, be a number of rewards for leveling up this tribe, including a minion and mount.

Quest to unlock: Ultima Thule (X: 25.4, Y: 26.3)

Style of Beast Tribe Quest: Disciples of the Land (Fisher, Botanist, Miner)

Level Requirement: 80

Quest Requirement: Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before, and The Cafe at the End of the Universe

4) New Game+ chapters added

Side Story Quests

The Dil’dihn Subterrane

5) New Items added to Final Fantasy XIV

New furnishing added from the 2019 Design Contest.

New exclusive furnishings added.

New orchestrion rolls added.

New Triple Triad cards added, as well as NPC opponents.

New emotes added.

New cosmetic items added.

New recipes added.

New mounts added.

New minions added.

New fashion accessories added.

New achievements and titles added.

New adventurer plate and portrait elements added.

New fishing holes, fish, and gathering point items added.

6) Miscellaneous changes

New emotes have been added

A Log message will now be displayed when trying to leave the island sanctuary while using the Duty Finder

7) Battle System changes

The strength of the Echo granted in Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) has been increased

This will increase maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing magic potency by 15% upon arriving. It will not increase with each defeat, however.

After completing Abyssos: The Seventh Circle and Abyssos: The Seventh Circle (Savage), the appearance of the area changes

The variant dungeon the Sil’dihn Subterrane has been added

The criterion dungeon Another Sil’dihn Subterrane has been added

Savage difficulty also added

In certain PVP duties, it was possible for players to interact with and take control of certain devices with little risk, via Guardian used by a Paladin. Guardian will no longer have an effect on targets interacting with an object

A log message will now be displayed when registration for Crystalline Conflict is canceled due to arena changes

8) System changes

The V&C Dungeon Finder category has been added to the Party Finder window

V&C Dungeon Finder has been added under Duty in the main menu

The following option has been added to the Keybind menu

V&C Dungeon Finder

A new text command has been added, /wow

A log message will now be displayed if you have used the World Visit or Data Center Travel systems, and do not log into your Home World for a prolonged period of time

New trophies have been added (PS5)

New music and sound effects have been added

9) Resolved issues

An issue when undertaking the quest "Seeking Sanctuary" wherein the Recommendations window only displays the quest icon under certain conditions.

An issue in the duty Alexander - The Heart of the Creator wherein the damage of certain attacks was not downscaled.

An issue when using the dark knight PvP action Eventide wherein the Undead Redemption status effect granted by this action prohibited movement under certain conditions.

An issue when using the white mage PvE action Liturgy of the Bell wherein the effect duration listed in the help text after placing a healing blossom at a designated location was incorrect.

This issue did not affect the functionality of this action.

An issue during Crystalline Conflict ranked matches wherein players received streak bonuses even without meeting their requirements.

An issue wherein players did not accumulate rested bonus when logging out on the island sanctuary.

An issue when on the island sanctuary wherein players could not dismount from their mounts under certain conditions.

An issue when releasing minions on the island sanctuary wherein the positioning of minion effects and dialogue bubbles was incorrect.

An issue when attempting to visit other island sanctuaries wherein certain islands did not appear in the list of available locations even when meeting requirements to visit them.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Practical Ponytail hairstyle did not display correctly when playing as a female Roegadyn or female Au Ra under certain conditions.

An issue when using the glamour dresser wherein the icon for gear placed in the dresser did not display correctly under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of Fat Cat Loungewear did not display correctly when equipped under certain conditions.

An issue wherein jobs other than paladin could select Need when lotting on certain offer manifests containing sets of gladiator's arms and shields.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

10) Known issues

An issue wherein the sound effects played when entering or leaving the variant dungeon the Sil'dihn Subterrane are incorrect.

An issue wherein players are able to enter the variant dungeon the Sil'dihn Subterrane without meeting the item level requirements under certain conditions.

An issue after entering the variant dungeon the Sil'dihn Subterrane wherein the default position of the cursor after closing the Variant Actions window is incorrect.

An issue wherein certain graphics do not display correctly in the variant dungeon the Sil'dihn Subterrane, the criterion dungeon Another Sil'dihn Subterrane, and the criterion dungeon Another Sil'dihn Subterrane (Savage).

An issue when selecting Another Sil'dihn Subterrane or Another Sil'dihn Subterrane (Savage) in the V&C Dungeon Finder wherein the requirements for Duty Complete under Matching Requirements do not display.

The Duty Complete option can only be selected if players have previously completed the duty.

An issue when viewing the V&C Dungeon Finder Help window wherein there is no text indicating that variant actions cannot be set during combat or while variant actions are on cooldown.

An issue when viewing the V&C Dungeon Finder wherein the tooltip for rewards continues to display erroneously under certain conditions.

An issue related to Omicron tribal quests wherein the map opened via coordinates sent from other players does not display correctly under certain conditions.

An issue related to Omicron tribal quests wherein entering Elysion from another area causes the map to display incorrectly under certain conditions.

The map displays correctly when opened via the duty list or journal.

An issue in the quest "The Imperfect Gentleman" wherein certain text is incorrect.

Poll : 0 votes