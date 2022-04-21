Best classes to choose from in Final Fantasy XIV

There are many classes that players can choose from in Final Fantasy XIV. The choice a player makes should ideally depend on the role they wish to have in a group, as well as their individual playstyle.

There are primarily three different roles in the title. Tanks can help defend the group and soak damage for the team. Healers can mend their allies and bind their wounds. Lastly, DPS (damage dealers) can dish out the pain to their enemies.

Best classes in Final Fantasy XIV

1) Best Tank Class - Warrior

Players who wish to stand tall against the waves of enemies will want to pick up the Warrior. Able to withstand heavy punishment, this class can take a beating, and can stick around even after the healer has gone down.

The Warrior is a solid addition to any player looking to shield their team from attacks and lead groups through the dungeons.

2) Best DPS Class - Reaper

Players who want to dish out punishment should try out the Reaper class. Capable of performing extremely well in dungeons due to their massive AoE abilities, the Reaper can quickly end a dangerous foe. Additionally, their damage buff makes them a welcome addition for any team.

3) Best Healer Class - Sage

Though the Sage class primarily comprises healers, they can do a hefty amount of damage. This class allows them to contribute to the damage being dealt, as well as be able to heal the group from enemy damage. In addition, they can create shields to prevent players from taking damage.

Players should ultimately pick what they feel most comfortable with in Final Fantasy XIV

Players of Final Fantasy XIV should pick whichever class they feel most comfortable with, as these classes are just guidelines for players who want a solid pick for each role.

The most important thing is picking something that is enjoyable to play, rather than just for a "meta" pick. Players should try multiple classes and see which one fits them the best.

