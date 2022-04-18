Every piece of gear you can get from Alzadaal’s Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV

Alzadaal's Legacy is one from a handful of new dungeons and raids added to Final Fantasy XIV.

This specific dungeon is available as players make their way through the Newfound Adventure update 6.1. Like most dungeons in the Final Fantasy MMORPG, players who complete it will receive great rewards.

Those who wish to take down the bosses in Alzadaal's Legacy can do so on their own with a group of NPCs or they can team up with other players. The three bosses found within the game offer tons of gear.

All gear available during Alzadaal's Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV

For every piece of armor in the game, there is a chance that players might find it throughout Alzadaal's Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV. Exploring the dungeon and discovering Treasure could reward players with armor dropped by different bosses.

Ambujam

A look at the boss Ambujam in Final Fantasy XIV (Image via Square Enix)

Player should look for these items after defeating Ambujam:

Darbar Bracelet of Aiming

Darbar Bracelet of Casting

Darbar Bracelet of Fending

Darbar Bracelet of Healing

Darbar Bracelet of Slaying

Darbar Coat of Aiming

Darbar Coat of Casting

Darbar Coat of Healing

Darbar Doublet of Scouting

Darbar Doublet of Striking

Darbar Hat of Casting

Darbar Hat of Healing

Darbar Jacket of Fending

Darbar Jacket of Maiming

Darbar Ring of Aiming

Darbar Ring of Casting

Darbar Ring of Fending

Darbar Ring of Healing

Darbar Ring of Striking

Darbar Serpus of Scouting

Darbar Serpus of Aiming

Darbar Serpus of Fending

Darbar Serpus of Maiming

Darbar Serpus of Striking

Heavens’ Eye Materia IX

Piety Materia IX

Quickarm Materia IX

Quicktongue Materia IX

Savage Aim Materia IX

Savage Might Materia IX

Armored Chariot

Armored Chariot is the second boss in Alzadaal's Legacy (Image via Square Enix)

Defeating Armored Chariot in Final Fantasy XIV may provide players the following rewards:

Darbar Boots of Fending

Darbar Boots of Maiming

Darbar Boots of Striking

Darbar Earrings of Aiming

Darbar Earrings of Casting

Darbar Earrings of Fending

Darbar Earrings of Healing

Darbar Earrings of Slaying

Darbar Gloves of Aiming

Darbar Gloves of Fending

Darbar Gloves of Maiming

Darbar Gloves of Scouting

Darbar Gloves of Striking

Darbar Mitts of Casting

Darbar Mitts of Healing

Darbar Necklace of Aiming

Darbar Necklace of Casting

Darbar Necklace of Fending

Darbar Necklace of Healing

Darbar Necklace of Slaying

Darbar Thighboots of Aiming

Darbar Thighboots of Casting

Darbar Thighboots of Healing

Darbar Thighboots of Scouting

Heavens’ Eye Materia IX

Piety Materia IX

Quickarm Materia IX

Quicktongue Materia IX

Savage Aim Materia IX

Savage Might Materia IX

Kapikulu

A look at Kapikulu in Final Fantasy XIV (Image via Square Enix)

Kapikulu is the third boss in Alzadaal's Legacy and has a chance of dropping the following gear:

Darbar Bottoms of Aiming

Darbar Bottoms of Casting

Darbar Bottoms of Healing

Darbar Breeches of Fending

Darbar Breeches of Maiming

Darbar Coat of Aiming

Darbar Coat of Casting

Darbar Coat of Healing

Darbar Doublet of Scouting

Darbar Doublet of Striking

Darbar Jacket of Fending

Darbar Jacket of Maiming

Darbar Trousers of Scouting

Darbar Trousers of Striking

Teacup Kapikulu

The Map Unfolds Orchestrion Roll

After getting through these bosses and completing the dungeon once in Final Fantasy XIV, players will unlock the ability to do the dungeon whenever they would like. This opens up many chances to obtain the loads of gear available.

