Every piece of gear you can get from Alzadaal’s Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV

Alzadaal's Legacy is one from a handful of new dungeons and raids added to Final Fantasy XIV.
This specific dungeon is available as players make their way through the Newfound Adventure update 6.1. Like most dungeons in the Final Fantasy MMORPG, players who complete it will receive great rewards.
Those who wish to take down the bosses in Alzadaal's Legacy can do so on their own with a group of NPCs or they can team up with other players. The three bosses found within the game offer tons of gear.
All gear available during Alzadaal's Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV
For every piece of armor in the game, there is a chance that players might find it throughout Alzadaal's Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV. Exploring the dungeon and discovering Treasure could reward players with armor dropped by different bosses.
Ambujam
Player should look for these items after defeating Ambujam:
- Darbar Bracelet of Aiming
- Darbar Bracelet of Casting
- Darbar Bracelet of Fending
- Darbar Bracelet of Healing
- Darbar Bracelet of Slaying
- Darbar Coat of Aiming
- Darbar Coat of Casting
- Darbar Coat of Healing
- Darbar Doublet of Scouting
- Darbar Doublet of Striking
- Darbar Hat of Casting
- Darbar Hat of Healing
- Darbar Jacket of Fending
- Darbar Jacket of Maiming
- Darbar Ring of Aiming
- Darbar Ring of Casting
- Darbar Ring of Fending
- Darbar Ring of Healing
- Darbar Ring of Striking
- Darbar Serpus of Scouting
- Darbar Serpus of Aiming
- Darbar Serpus of Fending
- Darbar Serpus of Maiming
- Darbar Serpus of Striking
- Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
- Piety Materia IX
- Quickarm Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia IX
Armored Chariot
Defeating Armored Chariot in Final Fantasy XIV may provide players the following rewards:
- Darbar Boots of Fending
- Darbar Boots of Maiming
- Darbar Boots of Striking
- Darbar Earrings of Aiming
- Darbar Earrings of Casting
- Darbar Earrings of Fending
- Darbar Earrings of Healing
- Darbar Earrings of Slaying
- Darbar Gloves of Aiming
- Darbar Gloves of Fending
- Darbar Gloves of Maiming
- Darbar Gloves of Scouting
- Darbar Gloves of Striking
- Darbar Mitts of Casting
- Darbar Mitts of Healing
- Darbar Necklace of Aiming
- Darbar Necklace of Casting
- Darbar Necklace of Fending
- Darbar Necklace of Healing
- Darbar Necklace of Slaying
- Darbar Thighboots of Aiming
- Darbar Thighboots of Casting
- Darbar Thighboots of Healing
- Darbar Thighboots of Scouting
- Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
- Piety Materia IX
- Quickarm Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia IX
Kapikulu
Kapikulu is the third boss in Alzadaal's Legacy and has a chance of dropping the following gear:
- Darbar Bottoms of Aiming
- Darbar Bottoms of Casting
- Darbar Bottoms of Healing
- Darbar Breeches of Fending
- Darbar Breeches of Maiming
- Darbar Coat of Aiming
- Darbar Coat of Casting
- Darbar Coat of Healing
- Darbar Doublet of Scouting
- Darbar Doublet of Striking
- Darbar Jacket of Fending
- Darbar Jacket of Maiming
- Darbar Trousers of Scouting
- Darbar Trousers of Striking
- Teacup Kapikulu
- The Map Unfolds Orchestrion Roll
After getting through these bosses and completing the dungeon once in Final Fantasy XIV, players will unlock the ability to do the dungeon whenever they would like. This opens up many chances to obtain the loads of gear available.