Final Fantasy XIV guide: How to access the new Island Sanctuary mode

The most important facet of Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.2 update has to be the Island Sanctuary. The ability to relax and control a scenic island farm is one that fans have been excited about for months now. Each player will get their own island to raise animals, plant crops, and more.

Players can explore, farm, and grow this area at their leisure, as well as invite their friends to hang out with them. But how is this island unlocked in Final Fantasy XIV?

FINAL FANTASY XIV @FF_XIV_EN



Jump right in, your very own island sanctuary is waiting! 🏝️



Full patch notes sqex.to/QGBJ0 And we're live with #FFXIV Patch 6.2!!!Jump right in, your very own island sanctuary is waiting! 🏝️Full patch notes And we're live with #FFXIV Patch 6.2!!!Jump right in, your very own island sanctuary is waiting! 🏝️✨Full patch notes 📜 sqex.to/QGBJ0 https://t.co/XDnk7G8yfh

How to begin the Island Sanctuary mode in Final Fantasy XIV

There is no real level requirement to access the Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2, which is a huge move. However, there is a storyline requirement, and it is one that makes sense in the context of the MMO. The Island Sanctuary is essentially a reward from Tataru. After all, the Warrior of Light saved all of existence, so it is, perhaps, time to relax just a bit.

Steps to take to unlock Island Sanctuary

Head to Old Sharlayan

Speak to Clueless Crier (X: 11.9, Y: 11.0)

Teleport to Moraby Drydocks

Speak to Ferryman (Baldin) (X: 24.9, Y: 34.7)

Select “Travel to my Island”

Sit through the Island Sanctuary cutscene

Read through the overview, and checkmark “I understand what I must do”

The Island Sanctuary is a gorgeous area, with plenty to see and do (Image via Square Enix)

Getting to the Island Sanctuary is quite simple. All players have to do is watch a few cutscenes, and they can begin completing the introduction quests for Final Fantasy XIV’s newest area. They will learn how gathering works and can pick up a few items in the wild to start setting up their homestead.

The following tutorial quests will introduce Final Fantasy XIV players to the island's crafting, gathering, and building mechanics. After learning how to craft a hatchet, players will be introduced to building, so that they can have a shelter to call their own.

Success isn't gained overnight, though. It's a lot of work, but it's also fun (Image via Square Enix)

This is when players unlock a few more features, particularly the ability to change the music of the island. Through the Orchestrion, players can change the music for their island, simply by heading to the cabin.

How will players leave, though? Teleport, Return, or simply use the boat at X: 9.2, Y: 28.3. The island is also similar to Bozja and Eureka, in that idling for 30 minutes will kick them out of the area. They will be dropped off at Lower La Noscea, at X: 24.9, Y: 34.8.

It is worth noting that players gain Island Experience by farming, crafting, and gathering items on the island. Thus, players do not need to be of a particular crafting or gathering class to do anything on the island.

Players can also use their mounts on the island, and there is a specialized version of Sprint, which has a lower cooldown and moves faster. This makes getting around the island quite easy.

New mounts, minions and hairstyles will be unlocked by playing in this mode. In a shocking move, a crafting/gathering only Dye is confirmed to be available. Ruby Red Dye, which was locked behind the Skybuilder Scrips, will be available on Island Sanctuary. Hopefully, this means that the other exclusive Dyes will be available.

Here is a sample of rewards players can unlock on the Island (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary will also receive regular updates to keep it fresh and interesting. There is plenty of content on the vast island, from unlocking cool mounts to tending to animals and growing crops. Fans of Harvest Moon, Animal Crossing, and Stardew Valley are going to adore this latest FFXIV update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman