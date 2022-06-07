Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker guide: How to unlock Hildibrand side quests

The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV 6.15 features quite a few major changes. One of the most popular decisions has to be the return of Hildibrand Manderville, inspector extraordinaire. A detective in the world of Eorzea and son of Godbert Manderville, founder of the Gold Saucer, he is the focal point of some of the most comical side quests in the entirety of Final Fantasy XIV.

In the latest update, a new series of adventures has come to light, and they promise wackiness, hilarity, and the return of Hildibrand’s faithful assistant, Nashu Mhakaracca. This guide will get players ready to return to the best side quest series in the game.

How to begin Final Fantasy XIV’s “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” quest

Though the Hildibrand side quests are fun, they also offer some insight into the lore of the popular MMO. They were a part of A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood. Unfortunately, Shadowbringers featured zero Hildibrand, leaving fans disappointed.

Thankfully, he is back in the “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” quest chain, thanks to Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.15.

In order to take part in Hildibrand’s shenanigans, players need to have completed all of the previous side quests (ending with “Don’t Do the Dewprism” in Stormblood), and have completed the Endwalker Main Story Quest. Once a player is level 90 on a combat job and has completed the Endwalker MSQ, this quest chain can begin.

In Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2), players can talk to Excitable Youth to take the quest The Sleeping Gentleman. That is all there is to begin the Hildibrand quests in Final Fantasy XIV, but for players that are new or perhaps skipped the previous quest chains, all of those will be listed below.

In the first leg of these quests, players will have to clear a series of 8-player trials that unlock through the course of the story: Battle on the Big Bridge, The Dragon’s Neck, and Battle in the Big Keep.

A Realm Reborn Hildibrand quests

The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen: Wymond, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.8, Y: 8.7)

Back in the Saddle: Hildibrand, Southern Thanalan (X: 21.5, Y: 39.1)

After Her Own Heart: Wymond, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.8, Y: 8.7)

The Immaculate Deception: Ellie, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1)

The Science of Deduction: Ellie, Eastern Thanalan (X: 10.9, Y: 16.4)

The Hammer: Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 20.1, Y: 24.6)

Manderville Men: Hildibrand, Northern Thanalan (X: 23.6, Y: 23.9)

The Three Collectors: Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 13.1, Y: 14.1)

The Business of Betrothal: Ellie, Western Thanalan (X: 13.0, Y: 14.1)

A Burst of Inspiration: Briardien, Eastern La Noscea (X: 32.0, Y: 32.6)

Seeds of Rebellion: Tiny Trader, Western La Noscea (X: 27.7, Y: 28.3)

A Case of Indecency: Hildibrand, Eastern La Noscea (X: 20.5, Y: 21.6)

Eight-armed and Dangerous: Ellie, Eastern La Noscea (X: 32.0, Y: 30.4)

What Price Victory: Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1)

The Trouble with Truffles: Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1)

The Coliseum Conundrum: Briarden, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 14.0, Y: 10.0)

Shades of Sil’dih: Ellie, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 9.8, Y: 11.2)

Sibling Strife: Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 28.7, Y: 24.9)

Beneath the Mask: Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.0, Y: 11.7)

Truths Untold: Hyuran Woman, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.0, Y: 11.8)

Her Last Vow: Julyan, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 2.0, Y: 11.8)

The next step requires finishing the Heavensward MSQ, and all of the above quests. This series of adventures takes the player around Dravania and Coerthas, and while it is a little weird, it is a comical time with a brilliant ending.

Heavensward Hildibrand quests

A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies: Nashu Mhakaracca, The Pillars (X: 5.9, Y: 9.9)

Don’t Call It a Comeback: Cyr, Coerthas Western Highlands (X: 18.1, Y: 10.9)

The Gigi Situation: Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4)

The Measure of a Mammet: Hildibrand, The Pillars (X: 6.0, Y: 9.8)

A Gazebo to Call Our Own: Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4)

Don’t Trust Anyone Over Sixty: Hildibrand, Idyllshire (X: 6.3, Y: 7.3)

The Proud and the Pointy-eyed: Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4)

If I Could Turn Back Time: Hildibrand, Dravanian Forelands (X: 20.3, Y: 22.1)

When the player has completed the Stormblood MSQ, and the aforementioned quests in Final Fantasy XIV, they can take part in Final Fantasy XIV’s “Even Further Hildibrand Adventures.”

As hilarious and weird as the previous adventures, they will also require the player to unlock and complete the Kugane Ohashi 8-player trial. The final reward is one of the best emotes in the game, the Manderville Mambo.

Stormblood Hildibrand quests

A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East: Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man, Kugane (X: 10.6, Y: 9.8)

Life Imitates Art Imitates Life: Nashu Mhakaracca, Kugane (X: 11.7, Y: 8.8)

Of Wolves and Gentlemen: Shigure, The Ruby Sea (X: 38.1, Y: 38.1)

In the Eye of the Hingan: Shigure, Kugane (X: 13.2, Y: 13.3)

The Blade Mislaid: Shigure, Kugane (X: 9.9, Y: 7.8)

The Black Heart Beneath: Shigure, Kugane (X: 12.5, Y: 8.1)

Good Swords, Good Dogs: Hildibrand, Kugane (X: 12.1, Y: 6.0)

The Past Is Never Past: Nashu Mhakaracca, Kugane (X: 10.5, Y: 8.1)

Don’t Do the Dewprism: Hildibrand, Kugane (X: 11.7, Y: 8.8)

The Final Fantasy XIV main story quests can often feel very emotionally overwhelming and incredibly serious. That is what makes the Hildibrand side quests so important, because it is a nice way to get a few laughs in, learn more about the world of Eorzea, and play a few challenging trials.

While Final Fantasy XIV is an enjoyable MMO, sometimes, a little bit of levity never hurts.

