Players who are looking to get into Final Fantasy XIV may be having trouble deciding which edition to buy. Each one has different content available. However, the Complete Edition is FFXIV's most comprehensive package and will include quite a bit of content for FFXIV players.

What's included in the Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition?

Of course, players who are getting into a game such as Final Fantasy XIV know that there is a ton of content available. There are a lot of options available in the store, from the Starter Edition to the numerous expansions that have been added to the game. Here is everything that players can expect in the Complete Edition.

The Complete Edition is the best route for players who are new to the series. For those who want to experience everything the game has to offer, including the latest expansion Endwalker, this is the best choice. The Complete Edition contains the following items in the collection:

FFFXIV: A Realm Reborn

FFXIV: Heavensward

FFXIV: Stormblood

FFXIV: Shadowbringers

FFXIV: Endwalker

In addition to offering all of these expansions and the base game, the Complete Edition also includes 30 days of in-game time for players so that they can experience the game for the first month without having to pay the monthly fee. Players are able to subscribe later on, but they will need to pay the subscription fee, which starts at $14.99 per month for the standard fee, charged every 30 days.

Players are able to grab the Starter Edition to get started with the base game

Players interested in a cheaper option may opt to pick up the Starter Edition (Image via Square Enix)

For those who do not want to take the plunge and buy the Complete Edition, there is also the Starter Edition that they can purchase. This version includes the base game as well as the first expansion, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward. This edition also includes 30 days of in-game time that players are able to use to see if they would like to upgrade to a more comprehensive edition of the online game.

