Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.15 official notes: PvP nerfs to Ninja and Black Mage, New Hildibrand quests, and more

The Final Fantasy XIV 6.15 patch's official notes are finally live, and the patch is bringing a variety of questlines for players to enjoy in the game.

One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the new quests for Hildibrand, as well as for Custom Delivery, Arkasodara Tribe, and New game Plus.

Additionally, some nerfs will be making their way to the server for Ninja and Mage, and their PvP capabilities will be toned down quite a bit in the new update.

Final Fantasy XIV fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look it up on the official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of the patch

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.15 official notes

1) New quests

Two new Chronicles of the New Era quests, from the questline “Omega: Beyond the Rift” added.

The players must be level 90 and complete Endwalker MSQ, as well as Omega’s last quest “A Dream in Flight.”New quests from “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” line, linked to Alliance raids.

New Hildibrand quests added: The players must be level 90 and complete Endwalker MSQ, as well as the “Don’t Do Dewprism” Hildibrand quest.

New Custom Delivery quests added: The players must have crafting or gathering job level 80 and complete Endwalker MSQ, as well as the “Go West, Craftsman” delivery quest.

New Arkasodara tribal quests added: The players must be level 80 and complete Endwalker MSQ, as well as the “A Budding Adventure” quest.

The beast tribe currency, rewards, and daily quests were added too.

New Game Plus quests added.

2) Other new content

New Housing items added: Includes outdoor and indoor Furnishing.

New Orchestrion rolls added.

New Recipes added.

New music, achievements, and trophies added.

New gathering locations added.

New mount and minion added: They’re linked to Arkasodara quests.

New custom deliveries for Ameliance NPC in Old Sharlayan.

High-end gear can now be desynthesized, sold, and submitted for expert deliveries: It mainly consists of Moonward gear.

3) PvP changes

Ninja has received a nerf:

Hidden effect now ends upon using Sprint.

Meisui’s base cure potency reduced by 2,000.

Black Mage has received a nerf

Paradox charges are removed.

Night Wing’s half-asleep effect no longer has an effect on movement speed.

Soul Resonance damage reduction effect lowered by 10 percent.

4) System

The game’s client can no longer be launched on Windows 7 and Mac 32-bit.

Several bugs fixed, linked to quest dialogues, Adventurer’s Plates, PvP, and quest symbols.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far