Top 5 Final Fantasy XIV collaborations with other popular video games

Final Fantasy XIV has endured over the years with a powerful story, fun gameplay, and great visuals. The in-game events that come up from time to time do not require intense grinding and are often enjoyable to take part in.

On top of that, the game also collaborates with other media sources, from video games to TV series. While these are great collaborations, some are far superior to others.

These typically have a story attached to them and result in a reward for the player. Sometimes, it’s just a hat or other cosmetic gear. Other times, players can earn limited, incredible mounts. When it comes to MMO collaborations, Final Fantasy XIV cannot be beaten by any other game on the market.

There have been quite a few Final Fantasy XIV collaborations over the years. The focus will be on popular gaming collaborations, so, unfortunately, the GARO collaboration will not be counted on this list.

The criteria will focus on what the collaboration brings to Final Fantasy XIV, whether temporarily or permanently. The better the content and rewards, the more likely it is to be a part of this index. As with all lists, though, it reflects the opinion of the writer, and other players may feel differently about rewards and collaborations in the MMO.

A Nocturne for Heroes (FFXIV x FFXV)

The Hunt for Rathalos (FFXIV x Monster Hunter: World)

Yo-Kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! (FFXIV x Yo-Kai Watch)

Return to Ivalice (FFXIV x FFXII/FFT)

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse (FFXIV x NieR Automata/Drakengard)

Other games had memorable collaborations, such as Dragon Quest X and Final Fantasy Xi, but the below games had the best team-ups with Final Fantasy XIV.

5) A Nocturne for Heroes (FFXIV x FFXV)

Originally running from April 16, 2019, until May 27, 2019, this event has shown up in Final Fantasy XIV a few times. Teaming up with Final Fantasy XV, players had to be at level 50 on a combat class and have completed the Main Scenario Quest, “The Ultimate Weapon.”

Noctis Lucis Caelum journeys to Hydaelyn and aids the Warrior of Light against a series of combatants from Eos, such as Magitek Infantry and the Messenger Garuda. By completing FATE and grinding, players could unlock some incredible rewards.

The best reward was quickly the first 4-seat mount, the Regalia. There were orchestrion rolls, a Triple Triad card, Noctis’s hairstyle, and a complete set of cosmetic gear based on Noctis’ FFXV look. The mount did take a fair bit of grinding. Since it cost MGP (Gold Saucer currency), it was worth it to own the FFXV vehicle.

4) The Hunt for Rathalos (FFXIV x Monster Hunter: World)

The only collaboration that the writer has not personally taken part in was a straightforward event that had players teaming up to defeat the mighty monster Rathalos. The Flying Wyvern from Monster Hunter: World was a serious challenge and also brought some Monster Hunter mechanics with it, such as monster fatigue, monster part breaking, and monster mounting.

The rewards for this event include gear based on Monster Hunter: World, but perhaps more importantly than that, the Rathalos mount is available to earn. It’s a bit more challenging and requires a level 70 or higher combat class.

3) Yo-Kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! (FFXIV x Yo-Kai Watch)

Originally appearing from July 26, 2016, through October 3, 2016, it brought the adorable characters of Yo-Kai Watch to Final Fantasy XIV. Players only have to be level 15 in a combat class to get started and have to have completed either “The Gridanian Envoy,” “The Lominsan Envoy,” or “The Ul’dahn Envoy,” so this one occurs very early on.

Players will need the Yo-Kai Watch key item and participate in FATES in La Noscea, Black Shroud, Thanalan, Heavensward, and Stormblood areas. Players will earn Yo-Kai Medals from these FATES while wearing the Yo-Kai Watch.

This event rewarded 17 Yo-kai minions/pets, 17-Yo-kai weapons, and three mounts, but it took a significant amount of grinding worldwide. The first minion costs one medal, but the others will be three medals.

Players have to clear FATES with the right minion summoned to get a Legendary Medal to get the weapons. Turning those in nets the weapons. After collecting 13 minions, the Whisper-go mount unlocks.

Whisper A-go-go unlocks at 13 different weapons, and once all 17 weapons are acquired, the Jibanyan Couch mount is unlocked. This event had many different things to pick up, but it admittedly took some time.

2) Return to Ivalice (FFXIV x FFXII/FFT)

The Return to Ivalice collaboration was the first permanent collaboration that featured an Alliance Raid. By the end of the event, there were three duties to take on, each set in their areas, with their tough bosses. Three full parties would go through these dungeons and are perhaps best known for the “Math Boss,” Construct 7.

Duties available in Return to Ivalice

Royal City of Rabanastre

Ridorana Lighthouse

Orbonne Monastery

Players journey to a ruined land, which is said to be the legendary land of Ivalice, where Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII took place. Yasumi Matsuno, the creator of Ivalice, also helped design these dungeons.

As far as rewards, there were sets of gear based on Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII and Orchestrion Rolls and Minions inspired by the same. Quite a few Triple Triad cards also come from these areas. Players needed to be a combat class at level 70 and featured many familiar faces from the aforementioned games with brand-new designs.

These appeared in Final Fantasy XIV’s expansion “Stormblood” and would pave the way for the best collaboration that FFXIV ever created.

1) YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse (FFXIV x NieR Automata/Drakengard)

In Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, NieR: Automata and Drakengard came to the MMO, courtesy of Yosuke Saito and the legendary Yoko Taro. They served as guest creators for this series of level 80, 24-person Alliance Raids.

This was the most in-depth, highly-detailed collaboration the game has ever had. Also, as a permanent part of the game, there is an intense amount of story to go along with it and several quests to complete. It stars popular characters from the NieR franchise, such as 2B and 9S.

Duties available in YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse

Copied Factory

Puppets’ Bunker

Tower at Paradigm’s Breach

They were also the most challenging guest raid events and featured various rewards. Gear based on NieR: Automata (2B and 9S outfits), Orchestrion Rolls from NieR: Automata, minions, Triple Triad cards, character hairstyles, and even a few furniture items.

Unfortunately, there’s no simple explanation of the NieR backstory. Players need to experience this series of Alliance Raids and stories for themselves, but playing NieR and Drakengard will certainly help explain the events of the raids. It’s challenging, rewarding, and has some fantastic rewards.

Final Fantasy XIV will likely not stop doing interesting collaborative events with other properties. Thankfully, the temporary events have all returned and will probably do so again. The GARO event is ongoing again, so players can experience it by participating in PVP in the MMO. The popular MMO will no doubt have other exciting collaborations in the future.

