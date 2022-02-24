NieR:Automata anime divides the video game's fanbase

The NieR:Automata video game was announced to be receiving an anime adaptation. Current reports indicate Aniplex will be producing the NieR:Automata anime, though the animation studio details are uncertain at the time of writing.

While the general anime community seems at least interested in the anime, the same can’t be said for the majority of the video game’s fanbase. Community reaction on Twitter so far has indicated generally negative sentiments towards the adaptation’s announcement.

This article covers the divisiveness amongst the NieR:Automata fanbase regarding the anime, as well as an overall synopsis of the franchise.

NieR:Automata anime announcement has anime fans intrigued, franchise fans upset

Franchise synopsis

The Nier franchise acts as a sequel to the Drakengard series, canonically occurring after the fifth ending of the first Drakengard game. The original Nier game takes place over a thousand years after this, on a decaying Earth. NieR:Automata takes place thousands of years after the fourth ending of Nier.

Automata follows characters 2B, 9S, and A2 as they fight through a robotic war, with them being made by humans and their enemies by aliens. The Nier games are known for requiring multiple playthroughs, and Automata is no exception. In this way, each character serves as the central protagonist for some stage of story and playthrough.

Anime announcement reaction

Bea Noodle @ChieSimp What NieR anime does to a mf What NieR anime does to a mf https://t.co/Z6JR0LarOX

Fans of the video game have reacted generally negatively to the news regarding the anime’s announcement. Many fans are primarily concerned with the reduction of characters to their sex appeal or other minor facets of their being.

Effie @SuperEffiective NieR fans get ready to see



Anime fans doing the following

Make 2b reduced to a ass

A2 to a tsundere

9s to a chad

Commander mommy jokes

Operator gf jokes

Based Adam memes

Cringe Eve memes

Best girl discussions

NieR fans get ready to see Anime fans doing the following Make 2b reduced to a assA2 to a tsundere 9s to a chadCommander mommy jokes Operator gf jokes Based Adam memesCringe Eve memesBest girl discussionsEven more depression jokes

Another main concern of fans seems to be the reduction of the story and the experience playing the game multiple times provides. Fans are right to be concerned with this translating into an anime adaptation, since the anime will be unable to provide different endings like the game will.

super jaeger guy @steenbless me on my way to be a Nier anime-only me on my way to be a Nier anime-only https://t.co/vsYGEGIoPr

Interestingly, anime fans in general seem at least somewhat interested in the anime announcement. Amidst the video game community’s strife, anime fans who’ve never played the game are expressing their intent to watch the series.

Arjash (CEO of SABIKUI BISCO) @YoArjash Nier Automata anime is almost here,

And out of all the staff slots, what got me really turning the gears is,Who will recreate the ABSOLUTELY breathtaking and entrancing world of Nier!.It is iconic and a very important element for the experience that makes this a kamige. Nier Automata anime is almost here, And out of all the staff slots, what got me really turning the gears is,Who will recreate the ABSOLUTELY breathtaking and entrancing world of Nier!.It is iconic and a very important element for the experience that makes this a kamige. https://t.co/4Ecf7wo30S

Some video game fans also seem to look forward to the anime adaptation's release. Many of these fans have instead taken to celebrating the world’s aesthetic, questioning who can adapt it well and hoping they do a good job.

Unfortunately, the initial response from video game fans seems to be overwhelmingly negative. While this sentiment could change as trailers and other production information get released, the reception seems generally negative as of this writing.

In summation

DrakeNier “Caimunism” Tweets @DrakeNierTweets The Automata anime is going to fracture this community nothing will be the same again The Automata anime is going to fracture this community nothing will be the same again https://t.co/wqlCKNopLc

The NieR:Automata anime announcement has left the video game’s fanbase divided, and the general anime fanbase intrigued. The former fanbase is expressing fair concern over the reduction of characters' personalities, and the experience of the game in general.

Miraculous Maku @RedMakuzawa I hope people will play NieR Automata before checking out the Anime. What makes it special is your experience playing that game and living through each ending and decision. It might not emulate the same mood for the Anime adaptation. I still look forward to seeing it tho. I hope people will play NieR Automata before checking out the Anime. What makes it special is your experience playing that game and living through each ending and decision. It might not emulate the same mood for the Anime adaptation. I still look forward to seeing it tho.

As for release and production information, all that is known for certain as of this writing is that Aniplex is the production company. No verified word on animation studio for the project has been released.

Readers should make sure to keep up with all the NieR:Automata anime news as 2022 progresses.

