Final Fantasy XIV: Hatching-tide 2022 Guide: Dates, Rewards & More

Final Fantasy XIV just released their latest patch, 6.1, and now the next seasonal event has begun. Hatching-tide 2022 started today, April 13, 2022, and will run until April 27, 2022. The event includes one simple quest to complete, and it can be repeated multiple times to get all of the cosmetic items that come with it.

As long as the player has a Level 15 Disciple of War or Magic, they can take part in the quest! Just head on over to Mih Khetto’s Amiptheatre in Old Gridania (New Gridania).

What Final Fantasy XIV players need to know about Hatching-tide 2022

The Hatching-tide quest, “Hippity, Hoppity, Happily” begins in the Old Gridania sector of New Gridania in Mih Khetto’s Ampitheatre (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4). In the Ampitheatre, Jihli Aliapoh will offer the quest.

Though it's just one quest, the event aspect of it can be repeated to get all of the items in the quest.

There’s also an NPC named the “Egg Advocate” nearby to whom players can turn in their Good Fortune Eggs gained during the event period through this quest; this is where other items are bought in Final Fantasy XIV.

Simply completing the quest unlocks the Hatching Bunny minion, and sadly, it does not appear that the popular Chicken Suit has made a return with regard to this event.

New items in Hatching-tide

Here are the new items in Hatching-tide:

Eat Egg emote

Eggsemplary Basket (Tabletop item)

Hatching-tide Mobile (Wall-mounted item)

With that out of the way, completing the Final Fantasy XIV quest is very simple. Here are the steps the player needs to take after accepting the quest, “Hippity, Hoppity, Happily,” in New Gridania.

Quest steps for Hatching-tide

Travel to Botanist Guild

Talk to Nonotta

Agree to calm down the Rabbit

Head to Great Loam Growery (nearby red circle)

Talk to Bewildered Botanist

Search for Witnesses (New Gridania)

Teleport to Central Shroud, head to Red Circle

Complete FATE

Return to New Gridania

Hand out Eggs

Turn in quest

It's just a matter of following the quest markers in Gridania and then teleporting to Central Shroud and waiting for the FATE to start. Players can just run around, talk to a few people in the town and get information from the local citizens.

This is a nice, easy seasonal quest to take part in, with adorable rewards (Image via Square Enix)

The quest is very straightforward and likely won’t take more than 10-15 minutes in total to complete, excluding the time gone into waiting for the FATE itself. It cycles throughout the day, popping up often.

In the FATE, players will be catching rabbits in a net. If the player is above level 15, they will need to sync their level to the FATE or they will get no credit.

Just wait for the chickens to stun the rabbits, and capture rabbits until the FATE is complete. It takes very little work, and even if you do it alone, it will be over before you know it.

Gridania is delightfully decorated for the next couple of weeks, but don't miss out on the event itself! (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV has a ton of seasonal events, and none of them require serious grinding and can typically be completed in less than 20 minutes. This is one of the best things about these events, and Final Fantasy XIV’s Hatching-tide is here for a few weeks, so don’t miss out on an adorable minion and a great emote.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh