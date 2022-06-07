Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker guide: How to unlock Arkasodara Tribal Quests

With every Final Fantasy XIV expansion, new Beast Tribes come to the game, where players can play optional daily quests for exp and awesome rewards. These quests are not required for any form of progression in the Main Story Quest, but the exp players get from them is typically worthwhile.

As players gain reputation with the various Beast Tribes, rewards like crafting materials and a mount can be unlocked.

Called “Tribal Quests,” the elephant people of the Arkasodaara Tribe are now available to work with in Final Fantasy XIV. There are requirements to get started, and here is how players can unlock them.

Arkasodara Tribal Quests have begun in Final Fantasy XIV

For the diligent, a unique mount awaits for the Arkasodara Tribal Quests (Image via Square Enix)

Thanks to Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.15 patch, the Arkasoda Tribal Quests have begun. Like all other tribes, there are requirements for players to start taking on tasks for the friendly elephant people of Thavnair.

As with all Tribal Quests, three at random will be available each day. However, if players level up their reputation, another set of quests will be available to complete that day. For players who want to unlock the fantastic mount for the faction, as seen above, here is how to unlock the Arkasodara Tribal Quests.

How to unlock the Arkasodara Tribal Quests

Players cannot just jump into the Tribal Quests unless they have completed the pre-requisite quests first. Each of the two required quests is part of a further quest chain, which may have already been completed, depending on how the player chooses to progress through the story.

Sidequest chain requirements to begin Arkasoda Tribal Quests

Steppe Childe

What’s in a Parent

Steppe Child can be done at level 80, so it can be taken on incredibly early in the expansion. It also rewards an Aether Current, so it is a requirement for flight. The quest is granted in Thavnair (X: 25.6, Y: 36.1) by Ogul.

On the other hand, What’s in a Parent is a bit more strict. It requires a level 80 Disciple of War or Magic class, and players must have completed Under His Wing, a level 85 Main Story Quest. The side quest is found in Thavnair, at Palaka’s Stand (X: 29.2, Y: 15.3).

Both these quests are part of a quest chain that must be completed in order to unlock the Tribal Quests. Completing both sets of quests will give a singular quest for the player to tackle, leading to the Tribal Quests for Arkasodara in Final Fantasy XIV.

Steppe Child sidequests and locations

Steppe Child: Thavnair (X: 25.6, Y: 36.1)

The Matanga Along the Way: Thavnair (X: 25.4, Y: 31.2)

Ogul Repays Her Favors: Thavnair (X: 19.0, Y: 33.8)

The Yedlihmad Hunt: Thavnair (X: 25.4, Y: 31.3)

What’s in a Parent sidequests and locations

What’s in a Parent: Thavnair (X: 29.2, Y: 15.3)

Curing What Ails: Thavnair (X: 29.6, Y: 17.2)

The Sins We Bear: Thavnair (X: 29.6, Y: 17.2)

Societal Alchemy: Thavnair (X: 29.7, Y: 16.2)

Completing these will unlock A Budding Adventure from Yezahn in Thavnair (X:29.6, Y: 17.2). Yezahn tasks the player with going to speak with Kancana, then again at (X: 25.3, Y: 31.2), and speak again at Yedlihmad. Then, head to the gates of Yedlihmad and talk to Ogul at (X: 23.3, Y: 33.8). Another chat with Ogul awaits at (X: 16.0, Y: 10.4), and defeat the Wandering Starmite.

Strike up yet another conversation with Ogul, and travel to (X: 29.2, Y: 11.6) for more chatting with Ogul. From here, Palaka’s Stand is the next destination, and talk to Yezahn and Ogul. Another talk with Yezahn closes the quest.

Hippos Born to Run is the next quest, and it’s the first official Tribal Quest. Completing this brief quest gives access to the tribe, completing the journey. That is all there is to it, and players can access the daily quests from the elephant tribe of Final Fantasy XIV.

