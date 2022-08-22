Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2 server downtime (August 22-23): Maintenance schedule for the Buried Memory expansion

Final Fantasy XIV will soon be receiving a large update, which will see the servers going offline for a considerable amount of time. The update itself will be dropping tomorrow, August 23, 2022, with the servers themselves being temporarily taken down later today.

Patch 6.2 will see the arrival of the Buried Memory expansion, which will introduce a brand new set of quests and features that players have been looking forward to for quite some time now.

According to the developers, to patch in the new update, the Final Fantasy XIV servers will be temporarily taken offline for as long as the maintenance is conducted, which will be approximately 8 hours.

The servers for each of the regions will be taken down from August 22 at 7:00 pm PDT / 10:00 pm EDT / 3:00 am BST (Aug 23), with the servers coming back online at 3:00 am PDT / 6:00 am EDT / 11:00 am BST on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Depending on how the maintenance goes, the developers may even choose to extend the downtime if they encounter an error.

What to expect from Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2?

The patch notes for Final Fantasy update 6.2 are already out, and it’s certainly gearing up to be an incredibly big one, with a fair amount of new content to look forward to.

The server downtime is going to be significantly longer as well, which has resulted in Square Enix dropping an announcement for the maintenance time:

“In order to implement Patch 6.2, maintenance will take place on all Worlds… We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we thank you for your understanding. The Home World Transfer Service and the Data Center Travel System will be suspended 30 minutes before maintenance begins, and will be unavailable until maintenance has ended.”

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2 will revamp the Steps of Faith, adding more content to it as part of the Buried Memory expansion. In accordance with the various changes that have made their way to dungeons and trials, a few quests in the game will be revised in patch 6.2.

Square Enix has also pointed out that while there will be a significant number of tweaks to the Steps of Faith, the overall narrative and the story will remain untouched.

New quests will also be making their way to the MMO and players will also be allowed to visit new realms where it is possible to grow their own crops as adventurers look to create their own tropical paradise.

Edited by Atul S