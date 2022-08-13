Final Fantasy XIV's 6.2 patch 'Buried Memory' - New raids, trials, Island Sanctuary, and more

Courtesy of Naoki Yoshida’s “Live Letters From the Producer” series, Final Fantasy XIV’s next patch has had some truly interesting information revealed. Releasing later in August 2022, some highly-anticipated content is on its way to the hit MMO, courtesy of Square Enix.

New trials, main story content, raids, and Island Sanctuaries are on the way, which players simply cannot wait to get into. The article below will provide readers with all the released information about the upcoming patch.

Final Fantasy XIV’s next update is bringing major content to the game

Update 6.2 of Final Fantasy XIV is titled “Buried Memory”, and will take the MMO’s story in a brand-new direction when it arrives on August 23, 2022. Now that all of reality has been saved from certain destruction, a new threat has emerged from the darkness.

While details about the new Main Story Quest have not been revealed yet, players are aware that a solo quest will be added, which will be called “The Steps of Faith”. Tataru’s Grand Endeavor will also continue, requiring players to complete “The Shadow of Mhach” quests first.

One of the most interesting parts of this reveal was the new dungeon, “The Fell Court of Troia”. For readers unaware, Troia was a kingdom in Final Fantasy IV, and at least one of the major bosses from the classic RPG has been revealed.

Scarmiglione (Milon/Milon Z on the SNES version) has been teased, who was the Fiend of Earth. Furthermore, there were also teasers showing that Golbez and his Four Fiends were on their way in previous Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker content, and this could be where they make their first appearance.

Pandæmonium: Abyssos will drop as the next part of the 8-player raid, with the Savage difficulty dropping a week later. Interestingly, this is not the only major group content coming either. Containment Bay S1T7 (Unreal) will arrive shortly as well, pitting groups of players against Sephirot, the Fiend.

Additionally, a mysterious Trial Quest was teased and is titled “The Omicrons for Disciples of the Land (Gathering)”.

Island Sanctuaries are finally coming to FFXIV

Gameplay has finally been revealed for the upcoming Island Sanctuary area as well, which begins at the foot of a mountain. The mode will have an optional tutorial lasting roughly 2 hours to show them exactly what they’re getting into.

Thankfully, this solo farming mode has a better Sprint, which lasts longer and goes faster. Players won’t really be alone though, as there will be NPCs to help out with some of the mode’s features, and up to 15 friends can journey to a player’s farm to hang out.

Interestingly, this single-player experience looks very much like Harvest Moon or Animal Crossing, where players can build, craft, and relax. Yoshida also stated that a manual would be released to further detail what players can do in Island Sanctuary for Final Fantasy XIV.

Activities in Island Sanctuary

Farming and growing crops

Capturing and raising farm animals

Place up to 40 minions around the farm

Build and explore the local area

If players are worried that this won’t be supported further, fear not. Naoki Yoshida said that the mode will receive new content every 2 patches, so Final Fantasy XIV fans will definitely have lots to do on their private land.

What else awaits in Final Fantasy XIV’s update?

A large number of minor updates are also coming to the game, such as job balance updates, adjustments to Critical and Direct Hit, and new craftable gear. Perhaps one of the changes that might be most welcome out of everything is to the Glamour Dresser.

The Glamour Dresser, where players store all of their cosmetics, will have its size increased considerably, doubling from 400 to 800. This writer, in particular, is very thrilled to finally have more room.

In Final Fantasy XIV 7.0, a graphical update is set to be released, and to prepare for that, Buried Memory will begin laying the groundwork for future updates.

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.2 update will drop on August 23, 2022, and will bring a wealth of new content and adventures for Warriors of Light to take part in.

