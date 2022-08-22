Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2 official notes: Buried Memories, Steps of Faith revamp, new quests, and more

The Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 patch update is right around the corner, and the developers will release the first set of changes for the Buried Memory expansion.

The update is set to go live tomorrow, and the servers will be down for maintenance for quite some time.

The upcoming expansion will allow players to visit new realms where it will be possible to grow crops and look after beasts as adventurers create their own tropical paradise.

Final Fantasy XIV fans looking for a detailed description of the upcoming patch can look up Square Enix’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2 official notes

The Steps of Faith

The main scenario quest, “The Steps of Faith,” has been revamped.

In accordance with changes to various dungeons and trials, certain quests have been revised. These adjustments will not affect the overall story.

FATEs

Players can no longer collect items as Disciples of the Hand or Land from certain FATEs.

New items are available from certain gemstone traders.

Treasure Hunt

Rewards in the Excitatron 6000 have been adjusted.

Rewards for Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted. = Grand and Free Companies

New Charge symbol options have been added to Company Crests.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to subaquatic voyages:

New areas have been added.

New items have been added.

Maximum submersible rank has been increased from 95 to 100.

Housing

To address a recent issue with the housing lottery system, an NPC by which players may voluntarily return the deposit they were accidentally refunded has been added.

Players may speak with the Housing Lottery Clerk in Empyreum (X:10.2 Y:10.2) to voluntarily return their deposit. The amount returned will be compensated with an exchange of an item.

The registration period for the GATE Leap of Faith has been reduced from 10 minutes to 8 minutes.

An instant portrait will now be displayed when beginning a game of Doman mahjong.

The island sanctuary has been added.

The island sanctuary allows you to create your own personal paradise amidst the natural beauty of the Cieldalaes. Here, you can collect resources and materials, build accommodations, grow crops, and more. The goods produced on your island can also be exchanged for various rewards. Cultivate the land, or enjoy the slow life as your minions roam free─the choice is entirely up to you.

Traveling to Your Island Sanctuary

Players can travel to their island sanctuary at any time by speaking with Baldin in Lower La Noscea (X:24.9 Y:34.8).

Classes and Jobs

While it is possible to craft and gather on your island sanctuary, you are not required to unlock Disciples of the Hand or Land to do so. You are free to enjoy these activities using any class or job.

Your Vision

Realizing your vision will help you make your sanctuary the best it can be. Visions will appear as objectives in your duty list. As you realize visions, additional goals and development features will become available.

Islekeep’s Index

The islekeep’s index is an island-specific HUD element that allows you to confirm important information, switch gameplay modes, and manage your island’s various features.

Modes

Your selected mode influences how you interact with features and creatures on your island.

Main Menu

The main menu consists of buttons by which you can confirm important information and manage various aspects of your island.

Basic Information

Confirm your sanctuary rank and available currencies.

Sanctuary Rank

Your sanctuary rank indicates your experience with subsisting in an island environment and improving your personal sanctuary. Earn island experience by engaging in various activities on your island. The higher your rank, the more features, and options will become available to you.

Currency

As development of your island sanctuary progresses, you will earn two types of currency─Seafarer’s Cowries and Islander’s Cowries. These are Cieldalaes-specific currencies to be used at shops that become available on your island.

Hideaway

The hideaway is your base of operations on your island. Here, you may build facilities, care for animals, grow crops, and more. You may expand your hideaway as you make progress perfecting your island sanctuary.

Activities on Your Island Sanctuary

Gathering

Players can collect resources and materials on their island, which are then recorded in the islekeep’s index. You can also confirm resource locations and necessary tools.

Crafting

Accessing the Sanctuary Crafting Log, you can create items using the materials you’ve acquired in your time spent on your island.

Construction

A variety of structures can be built on your island. Players must first access the logboard in front of a vacant plot, wherein they can confirm what materials are required and how long construction will last.

Crops

It is possible to plant and water seeds to grow various produce.

Pasture

You can capture animals on your island and send them to live in the pasture. By taking good care of these animals, you can collect materials from them, which can be used in various ways.

Releasing Minions

One of each minion, up to 40, can be released to roam free in the various areas of your island. As they while away the hours wandering about the island, you may find they behave differently when left to their own devices.

Facilities

The Cozy Cabin

The cozy cabin is the primary facility of the player’s hideaway. Here you may access the orchestrion to play their favorite tunes, exchange various items with merchants stationed there, and more.

Workshop

The workshop provides a place for mammets in a player’s employ to create handicrafts out of the materials obtained on their island. After conveying a schedule of production to the tactful taskmaster, handicrafts will be automatically created by the mammets on staff in the workshop.

The Granary

After constructing a granary, you may send a team of exploratory mammets on foraging expeditions to gather materials. After choosing their desired expedition area and the number of days you wish player mammets to forage, they will venture out to gather materials, returning once per day until the foraging expedition is over.

As you continue to engage in the above activities on your island sanctuary, it will be possible to renovate your facilities to higher levels. Further explanations of island sanctuary features can be found as you continue to realize your vision or by viewing the islekeep’s index.

Leaving Your Island Sanctuary

Players can leave your island sanctuary at any time by boat (X:9.2 Y:28.3) or via the use of Return and Teleport.

Players inactive for more than 30 minutes will be moved to lower La Noscea (X:24.9 Y:34.8) automatically.

Other Islands

It is also possible to visit the islands of acquaintances. Each island has room for up to 16 players to explore at a time.

Island sanctuary activities such as crafting and gathering cannot be carried out when visiting another island.

As of Patch 6.2, players will not be able to hear orchestrion music when visiting another island. This will be made possible in a future update.

Visiting Other Islands

Speak with Baldin in lower La Noscea (X:24.9 Y:34.8) to visit other island sanctuaries.

After completing the main scenario quest, “The Ultimate Weapon,” it is possible to speak with Baldin and visit other island sanctuaries even if you do not possess your own.

The patch will come out on August 22, 2022, and that means servers will be down for maintenance.

