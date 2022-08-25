Is the Island Sanctuary update the right time for you to jump back into Final Fantasy XIV?

Now that 6.2 - Buried Memory - is now live for Final Fantasy XIV, it comes with so much new content. Whether a player has designs on grinding the new dungeon or the new raid content, it has something for everyone. But there’s another feature that will really bring Final Fantasy XIV fans back, and that’s Island Sanctuary.

It’s a feature that’s been talked about for months, but does that mean this is the update that Final Fantasy XIV fans need to come back for? Unequivocally, the answer is yes.

Island Sanctuary is one of the best features Final Fantasy XIV has ever added

I have been playing Final Fantasy XIV since the absolute beginning, and I remember when the game was in absolute shambles. It’s an MMO that is well-known for having a compelling, often tragic story.

Now that the Endwalker main story is over, there are without a doubt, new, terrifying foes to overcome in the near future. That next adventure could be being teased already, with Scarmiglione from Final Fantasy IV showing up in the most recent dungeon.

Now, while I loved the Endwalker story, it was a lot. The story is an emotional rollercoaster for many players, and after all of that sorrow, they need something to unwind and relax with. Enter Tataru, who showed up and gifted the Warrior of Light an island.

There's nothing wrong with a bit of casual downtime in FFXIV (Image via Square Enix)

That’s right, an actual, factual island. There’s nothing sinister on it, either. Players get to go and relax, unwind, and likely make Tataru even more money somehow. It’s a casual mode where players can just go and play and take their time.

Final Fantasy XIV teaches players absolutely everything they need to know, and sets them on their way. It’s just a relaxing way to log in, hang out with friends, and live that farm life. Is that really a big deal though? Absolutely.

It’s a crafting and gathering portion of the game, where players don’t actually have to know anything about either profession. They can go onto the island as a level 1, provided they have completed Endwalker, and do everything that is available. It doesn’t require them to have mastered crafting or gathering, which makes it incredibly accessible.

Island Sanctuary gives players Stardew Valley without having to leave FFXIV

Just look at the success other farm-adjacent games have had. Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon; these are all incredibly popular, successful titles, and for some reason or another, gamers really love farming in a digital space. I’m one of them, without a doubt.

Some may not like that the area is time-gated, when it comes to crafting and building parts of the island, and that's okay. I don't believe Square Enix wants the players to just grind it all out at once. Instead, it's something to come back to.

There’s just something so soothing about going out and doing this sort of thing, and seeing immediate or near-immediate success. It’s something that is normally cost-prohibitive in real life and is incredibly physically and financially taxing.

It's so satisfying to watch things begin, and come back to see the fruits of your labor (Image via Square Enix)

However, in a virtual world, especially one this pretty, Final Fantasy XIV has given its players a way to enjoy that style of video game without having to go elsewhere. Many jump in briefly when FFXIV releases a new update, do all of the content, and then disappear again.

There’s nothing wrong with that, and even I go through phases like that; after all, I only have so much time in the day. Island Sanctuary will be regularly updated, and it’s a mode that players can hop on for, play for a few hours, and always have something to do.

Plus, let’s be honest; Final Fantasy XIV is a gorgeous game. The Island Sanctuary area is incredibly scenic, and there’s something to be said about simply traveling the island and enjoying the gorgeous visuals.

There are great rewards for doing the casual content

Players don’t have to do everything here, either. If you don’t want to put a lot of focus on farming? Then simply don’t! Do the parts of it that you enjoy the most. But doing a bit of everything does lead to more of the island’s currency, and that means awesome rewards.

There are mounts, hairstyles, cosmetic gear, and even gear dyes that were exclusive to other crafting/gathering affairs in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s worth spending time for this stuff alone.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary is a relaxing, fun experience, and it’s a testament to Square Enix knowing what their audience likes and wants. It’s something fresh, and casual. It’s a part of the game where players don’t have to grind for gear or defeat world-ending bosses.

They can just relax, roleplay, and have fun, and sometimes, that’s all players want. The Island Sanctuary is the biggest part of FFXIV’s 6.2 patch, and it’s a great reason to come back to the game.

