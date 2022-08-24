How to unlock The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Fell Court of Troia is a dungeon that players can unlock with patch 6.2 in Final Fantasy XIV. As they make their way through the Main Scenario Quest in FFXIV, they will be tasked with completing multiple dungeons, raids, and trails. With that being said, the Fell Court of Troia is one of the most treacherous.

To unlock this challenging dungeon, players will need to go through the Endwalker campaign. After that, starting the Buried Memory quest with the new patch will take them to The Fell Court of Troia.

How to enter The Fell Court of Troia dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV?

The first thing players must do is complete the base campaign of the Endwalker expansion in Final Fantasy XIV. This means that every Main Scenario Quest associated with Endwalker must be finished.

The quests are as follows:

The Next Ship to Sail

Old Sharlayan, New to You

Hitting the Books

A Seat at the Last Stand

A LabyrinthineDescent

Glorified Ratcatcher

Deeper into the Maze

The Medial Circuit

The Full Report, Warts and All

A Guide of Sorts

Estate Visitor

For Thavnair Bound

On Low Tide

A Fisherman’s Friend

House of Divinities

The Great Work

Shadowed Footsteps

A Boy’s Errand

Tipping the Scale

The Satrap of Radz-at-Han

In the Dark of the Tower

The Jewel of Thavnair

The Color of Joy

Sound the Bell, School’s In

A Capital Idea

Best of the Best

A Frosty Reception

Tracks in the Snow

How the Mighty are Fallen

At the End of the Trail

A Way Forward

The Last Bastion

Personae on Gratae

His Park Materials

No Good Deed

Alea lacta Est

Strange Bedfellows

In from the Cold

Gateway of the Gods

A Trip to the Moon

Sea of Sorrows

The Martyr

In Shadow’s Wake

Helping Hands

A Harey Situation

A Taste of the Moon

Styled a Hero

All’s Vale that Endsvale

Back to Old Tricks

Setting Things Straight

Heart of the Matter

Returning Home

Skies Aflame

The Blasphemy Unmasked

Admist the Apocalypse

Beyond the Depths of Despair

That We Might Live

When All Hope Seems Lost

Warm HEarts, Rekindled Hopes

Simple Pleasures

Under his Wing

At World’s End

Return to the Crystarium

Hope Upon a Flower

Petalouda Hunt

In Search of Hermes

Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome

Lives Apart

Their Greatest Contribution

Aether to Aether

A Sentimental Gift

Verdict and Execution

Travelers at the Crossroads

A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass

Witness to the Spectacle

Worthy of his Back

A Flower upon Your Return

Hunger in the Garden

Words without Sound

Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen

Caging the Messenger

Thou Must Live, Die, and Know

As the Heavens Burn

Outside Help

Going Underground

No Job too Small

Wise Guides

Agriculture Shock

Sage Council

Hither and Yarns

Once Forged

Bonds of Adamant(ite)

Her Children, One, and All

A Bold Decision

Friends Gathered

Unto the Heavens

A §trαnge New World

On Burdεned ωings

A Test of Will

Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice

F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ

Where Kn∞wledge Leads

Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost

┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••

Hello, World

Forge Ahead

You’re Not Alone

Endwalker

Once all of those are done, the newly added 6.2 quests will be available to start. After beginning Buried Memory, the story will take players to The Fell Court of Troia dungeon.

Players should enter this dungeon with a party of at least one tank, two DPS players, and a healer. Final Fantasy XIV allows joining hands with others in these roles or go in with the positions filled by NPCs.

Once The Fell Court of Troia has been completed, Final Fantasy XIV players are free to challenge it again at any time. It will be added to their Duty Finder, where they can activate it whenever they are up to the task.

