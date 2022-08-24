How to unlock The Fell Court of Troia in Final Fantasy XIV?

The Fell Court of Troia is a dungeon that players can unlock with patch 6.2 in Final Fantasy XIV. As they make their way through the Main Scenario Quest in FFXIV, they will be tasked with completing multiple dungeons, raids, and trails. With that being said, the Fell Court of Troia is one of the most treacherous.
To unlock this challenging dungeon, players will need to go through the Endwalker campaign. After that, starting the Buried Memory quest with the new patch will take them to The Fell Court of Troia.
How to enter The Fell Court of Troia dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV?
The first thing players must do is complete the base campaign of the Endwalker expansion in Final Fantasy XIV. This means that every Main Scenario Quest associated with Endwalker must be finished.
The quests are as follows:
- The Next Ship to Sail
- Old Sharlayan, New to You
- Hitting the Books
- A Seat at the Last Stand
- A LabyrinthineDescent
- Glorified Ratcatcher
- Deeper into the Maze
- The Medial Circuit
- The Full Report, Warts and All
- A Guide of Sorts
- Estate Visitor
- For Thavnair Bound
- On Low Tide
- A Fisherman’s Friend
- House of Divinities
- The Great Work
- Shadowed Footsteps
- A Boy’s Errand
- Tipping the Scale
- The Satrap of Radz-at-Han
- In the Dark of the Tower
- The Jewel of Thavnair
- The Color of Joy
- Sound the Bell, School’s In
- A Capital Idea
- Best of the Best
- A Frosty Reception
- Tracks in the Snow
- How the Mighty are Fallen
- At the End of the Trail
- A Way Forward
- The Last Bastion
- Personae on Gratae
- His Park Materials
- No Good Deed
- Alea lacta Est
- Strange Bedfellows
- In from the Cold
- Gateway of the Gods
- A Trip to the Moon
- Sea of Sorrows
- The Martyr
- In Shadow’s Wake
- Helping Hands
- A Harey Situation
- A Taste of the Moon
- Styled a Hero
- All’s Vale that Endsvale
- Back to Old Tricks
- Setting Things Straight
- Heart of the Matter
- Returning Home
- Skies Aflame
- The Blasphemy Unmasked
- Admist the Apocalypse
- Beyond the Depths of Despair
- That We Might Live
- When All Hope Seems Lost
- Warm HEarts, Rekindled Hopes
- Simple Pleasures
- Under his Wing
- At World’s End
- Return to the Crystarium
- Hope Upon a Flower
- Petalouda Hunt
- In Search of Hermes
- Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome
- Lives Apart
- Their Greatest Contribution
- Aether to Aether
- A Sentimental Gift
- Verdict and Execution
- Travelers at the Crossroads
- A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass
- Witness to the Spectacle
- Worthy of his Back
- A Flower upon Your Return
- Hunger in the Garden
- Words without Sound
- Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen
- Caging the Messenger
- Thou Must Live, Die, and Know
- As the Heavens Burn
- Outside Help
- Going Underground
- No Job too Small
- Wise Guides
- Agriculture Shock
- Sage Council
- Hither and Yarns
- Once Forged
- Bonds of Adamant(ite)
- Her Children, One, and All
- A Bold Decision
- Friends Gathered
- Unto the Heavens
- A §trαnge New World
- On Burdεned ωings
- A Test of Will
- Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice
- F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ
- Where Kn∞wledge Leads
- Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost
- ┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••
- Hello, World
- Forge Ahead
- You’re Not Alone
- Endwalker
Once all of those are done, the newly added 6.2 quests will be available to start. After beginning Buried Memory, the story will take players to The Fell Court of Troia dungeon.
Players should enter this dungeon with a party of at least one tank, two DPS players, and a healer. Final Fantasy XIV allows joining hands with others in these roles or go in with the positions filled by NPCs.
Once The Fell Court of Troia has been completed, Final Fantasy XIV players are free to challenge it again at any time. It will be added to their Duty Finder, where they can activate it whenever they are up to the task.