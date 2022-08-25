Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuary guide: 5 tips for beginners to get them started on the right foot

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.2 updates brought more Main Story Quests, a new dungeon, a raid, and so much more. However, the most significant and most enjoyable part of the expansion for many is the Island Sanctuary. This part of the game allows players to plant crops, create buildings, capture and tend to animals, and so much more.

It’s a huge undertaking, but it’s also casual for players to take their time with and do at their own pace. The main storyline is used as a reward for the player and a way to wind down after saving all the creations.

However, there are things newcomers to the mode should know going in to get the most out of the system.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary is a fun and deep experience

It’s incredibly easy to start playing on the Island Sanctuary, but sadly, it’s not for new players. As in Jason Parker’s Final Fantasy XIV guide, players must finish the Endwalker MSQ.

While it may seem like Island Sanctuary can be overwhelming, its casual nature means players can take their time and learn how to be efficient and maximize their time.

Conversely, those same players can choose to hang out on the island and do everything at their pace. It’s not ranked or competitive; it's just something to do for fun.

Tips for new players in Island Sanctuary mode

Build a second Workshop

Efficiency matters when crafting products

One powerful macro makes traversing the island easier

Find a loop for farming to make specific items

Keep a careful stock of items, avoid deficits

5) Build a second Workshop

Players will quickly build a Workshop during the Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary tutorial. While they do not do anything inside this building, it is responsible for helping create exports to sell for Seafarer’s Crowies.

This is one of the two currencies on the island, and it will allow players to buy cool items for themselves, such as mounts and gear dyes.

Having multiple Workshops means players can craft and create items at the double the normal speed. After all, crafting these items takes time, and there are only so many hours in a day for the Mammet friends that help players.

Ultimately, this will help players grow on their island faster, and more output means more Seafarer’s Crowies.

4) Efficiency Matters when it comes to crafting on Island Sanctuary

During these tutorials, players will also be taught about Efficiency. When crafting items with the Workshop, Final Fantasy XIV players can craft a few things a day per workshop. Players don't make the items themselves, so they don't need crafting/gathering classes.

Players will want to craft items in the same category in a particular workshop to maximize efficiency. This grants an Efficiency bonus and increases the amount of output the Mammets will create for the player.

Thus, this is an essential thing to be aware of. Whether it’s Concoctions, Foodstuffs, Woodworks, or Accessories, as long as the items the player is crafting share a category, everything is fine.

3) One powerful Macro makes life so much easier on the island

Though quite a few people have shared their takes on this, Twitter user protractions shared this particular macro. It was also shared by Chiyo_Asa, on the Japanese side of the Final Fantasy XIV fandom.

This macro is an auto-run/mount macro for Island Sanctuary to make life significantly easier. Players will still have to interact with the item they are trying to farm, but that can be done with a simple press of Numpad 0.

The macro will lock onto the closest farmable item, auto-run, or mount, and start moving towards the item. The player must use Numpad 0 to interact with it and then hit the macro again.

2) Find a loop for farming to make specific items

Many of the items can be easily found all over the island in Final Fantasy XIV, but when it comes to farming smart, players will want to make some routes to follow. A good example is Copper Ore. As of this writing, it can only be found in a specific spot on the map.

So, if players are looking for it, they’ll want to look at where the spawn points are and make a loop that incorporates farming this thing. Thankfully, resources respawn quickly. If players are going to be efficient, they should consider looking the map over carefully and making some routes to get everything quickly.

In the beginning, Final Fantasy XIV players can farm whatever’s nearby, but eventually, specific items will be needed. This is where loops and routes start to shine. Also, use mounts; they are so much faster than a sprint.

1) Keep a careful stock of items, avoid deficits

The Island Sanctuary has a menu titled “Material Allocation.” It shows what Workshops need, and the Seasons (real-world days) are broken into Cycles, which have specific things being crafted.

Players can see what materials are needed for their current or next Cycle/Season. It’s incredibly useful. Thankfully, it also shows the current stock of crafting materials. This can also show deficits when, for one reason or another, the Mammets don’t have enough items to finish their work.

It takes real-world time to craft these things in Final Fantasy XIV, after all, and if there is a deficit for some reason, players can quickly go out and farm these items up to ensure time isn’t wasted. If players are focused on crafting on the island and missing items (through making or upgrading buildings, for example), that time is wasted.

All told, there’s a lot to learn about Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV, but it’s worth the time and effort put in. It’s a beautiful island with so much to see and do.

Players can craft landmarks, find rare monsters to tame and hang out with friends. Final Fantasy XIV will also be regularly updating this system, so it will always be worth revisiting. The most important advice, though, is to have fun.

