When can players find the Sunforged Crystal in Final Fantasy XIV

The recent 6.2 patch for Final Fantasy XIV has brought back a lot of the game's player base that hoped for something more. Along with the addition of the new Island Sanctuary (which on its own will provide hours upon hours of content), the update will also bring a new story complete with new quests to pursue.

One of the most highly-anticipated variants of new content is the new multiplayer raids players can partake in. Like other MMORPGs, Raids are ways by which players can collect valuable resources and equipment by clearing difficult dungeons filled with strong foes.

These new Raids come in the form of Abyssos, the second section of Pandaemonium. These new eight-player raids will only be available to players with an item level of 585 or higher. However, many players have caught wind of an item they can find in these new raids: the Sunforged Crystal.

How can players find the Sunforged Crystal in Final Fantasy XIV

The first thing players will want to know about the Sunforged Crystal in Final Fantasy XIV is what it does. Unlike the name would suggest, this item is not a resource like other crystals. Rather, the Sunforged Crystal is a summon for a rideable mount players can use to get around the game's open world.

This item summons a mount that appears to be somewhat of a cross between a flying snake and a bird. Once a player is fortunate enough to receive this item, they will have it forever. This means that players will not be able to trade this item away to other players. This further adds to the value of this rare loot drop.

However, as many players who have already started grinding for this item in Final Fantasy XIV may have noticed, it appears that this item is not currently in the game at all. Players who assume so would be correct. To save players the time of grinding dungeons, the Sunforged Crystal is not currently available to obtain.

Sadly, players are going to have to wait a while before they will be able to obtain this rare item from completing the new raids. Players will be able to find the Sunforged Crystal on August 30, 2022 as part of an event that will be taking place during that time frame. But which of the new raids will host this new item?

Starting on the listed date, players will be able to obtain the Sunforged Crystal by completing the eighth circle of Abyssos. However, as an added twist, players will only be able to get this item by completing this level of the raid on the Brutal difficulty level. This means players will have to bring their best gear to succeed.

To review, the Sunforged Crystal is an item in Final Fantasy XIV that summons a serpentine-like mount for players to ride. Although it is not currently in the game, players will be able to obtain it on August 30 by completing the eighth circle of Abyssos on the Brutal difficulty option.

