How to go back to your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is still receiving updates many years later, and the game recently had another major patch update. This update brought the highly-anticipated Island Sanctuary feature to the game. With this bit of content finally here, players are going to want to know everything they can about what it entails.

Though it may only seem like a small amount of new content coming to an already large and open video game, the addition of the Island Sanctuary adds a whole new layer of depth to the gameplay. Here, players have complete control of a tropical slice of their own paradise. Players can even choose to grow their own farms and collect resources.

However, given that this is an entirely new part of the game, players may need help finding out how to reach the new area. Luckily, many players have already started their island adventures in Final Fantasy XIV.

Using Island Sanctuaries in Final Fantasy XIV

Official artwork for Final Fantasy XIV's Island Sanctuary update (Image via Square Enix)

Before players can access their Island Sanctuary, they will first need to activate and complete the Seeking Sanctuary quest. This quest can be acquired from the Clueless Crier at Old Sharlayan. Before players can find this quest, they need to be at least level one and have completed the Endwalker main scenario quest.

Once this quest has been completed, players are free to take full advantage of Final Fantasy XIV's Island Sanctuary. However, they will need to reach the island before they can use it. To get to the island, players will have to speak to Baldin, who is stationed at Moraby Drydocks in Lower La Nosecea.

Once players talk to them, they will be taken to their exclusive Island Sanctuary. If players ever want to return to the main game, they can do so by using the Return/Teleport options or by returning to the boat they arrived on. Players will also return to Lower La Nosecea if they remain inactive for half an hour while on their island.

Players can even invite friends to their island. However, before being able to do so, they will need to have completed 'The Ultimate Weapon' main scenario quest. After doing so, players can choose to travel to a friend's island by talking to Baldin again (as long as they have been invited to the island).

However, players will not be able to invite others to their island as soon as they are given access to it. Rather, they will need to complete the initial wave of tasks that are required of them first. After doing so, they will be given the ability to construct the Cozy Cabin, and they will be allowed to invite others after they build the Cozy Cabin.

As players continue their escapades on their Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV, they will be able to grow their own crops, build even more structures, and participate in many more activities. Players who invest enough time into the feature will also be rewarded with exclusive mounts.

