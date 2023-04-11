Mounts are an important part of Final Fantasy XIV, serving as your main mode of transportation across the huge map of Eorzea. Players can unlock their first mount during the level 20 main story quest, following which they acquire the Company Chocobo. There are many non-limited and limited/event-only mounts available in Final Fantasy XIV, with Lanner mounts being among the easier ones to acquire in-game.

Lanner mounts are basically bird mounts, and there are seven of them to collect. Read on to learn more about these mounts and how to acquire them.

All Lanner mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

Here is a list of all Lanner mounts in-game, complete with details on how to unlock them:

The Demonic Lanner, pictured in-game (Image via FFXIV Wiki)

Demonic Lanner: The Demonic Lanner mount is obtained as a rare drop during the “Containment Bay Z1T9 (Extreme)” trial. This trail can be unlocked by completing the mission “A Demonic Duplicate.”

The Sophic Lanner pictured in-game (Image via FFXIV Wiki)

Sophic Lanner: Complete “A Deific Simulacrum” to unlock the “Containment Bay P1T6 (Extreme)” trial and obtain the Sophic Lanner mount.

The Dark Lanner pictured in-game (Image via FFXIV Wiki)

Dark Lanner: The Dark Lanner is obtained as a drop during the “The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage (Extreme)” trial. The “Nidhogg’s Rage” quest must be completed as a prerequisite.

The Warring Lanner pictured in-game (Image via FFXIV Wiki)

Warring Lanner: The Warring Lanner is obtained as a rare drop during the “Containment Bay S1T7 (Extreme)” trial. This trial is unlocked after completing the quest, “A Fiendish Likeness.”

The Round Lanner pictured in-game (Image via FFXIV Wiki)

Round Lanner: To unlock this particular mount, simply complete the “The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign (Extreme)” trial. The trial is unlocked after completing the “Thordan’s Reign” quest.

The Rose Lanner pictured in-game (Image via FFXIV Wiki)

Rose Lanner: The Rose Lanner mount is a rare drop from the “Thok ast Tok (Extreme)” quest, which is in turn unlockable after completing the “Thok Around the Clock” quest for Final Fantasy XIV.

The White Lanner pictured in-game (Image via FFXIV Wiki)

White Lanner: To obtain this mount, you must simply complete “The Limitless Blue (Extreme)” trial after completing “The Diabolical Bismarck” quest. The White Lanner mount is obtained as a rare drop.

The Firebird pictured in-game (Image via FFXIV Wiki)

Firebird: This unique mount is unlocked after completing the “Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts” quest of the game, which rewards you with the Firebird Whistle. The Firebird Whistle can be used to summon the Firebird mount.

What is Final Fantasy XIV?

Final Fantasy XIV is a critically acclaimed MMORPG developed and published by Square Enix for the PlayStation and PC. The game was released in August 2013 as a drop-in replacement for the poorly received 2010 version of the same name - intending to offer a fresh start for players and Square Enix alike.

The game has since grown in popularity, winning multiple awards with each story expansion - including the newest entry, Endwalker, which is the most successful Final Fantasy game to date.

