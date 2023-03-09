Final Fantasy XIV guide - Step-by-step guide to unlocking and improving Splendorous Tools in Endwalker

In addition to improving Relic Weapons, Final Fantasy XIV’s latest update, 6.35, has also added the next step to the Splendorous Tools questline. Similar to that system, players who take part in the Disciple of Land/Hand jobs (Crafters and Gatherers) now have a similar mission to undertake, should they wish to. Although it's entirely optional, these equipment pieces have fantastic stats and unique appearances.

Since the Skysteel Tools questline for crafters and gatherers was so popular, the developers brought it back to give Final Fantasy XIV players a new relic weapon to unlock for the non-combat jobs. Here’s how to get this path started on your crafters/gatherers in FFXIV.

How to unlock and improve your Splendorous Tools in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.35 update was a major update to the game, bringing several new features and questlines to the game. Among these is the An Original Improvement quest in Crystarium.

Splendorous Tools are some of the strongest crafting tools that players can equip right now and are locked behind a quest chain. To unlock this, you must have certain requirements met, which are as follows:

An Original Improvement quest

Located: Crystarium (X:7, Y: 11.4), Chora-Zoi

Crystarium (X:7, Y: 11.4), Chora-Zoi Level Requirement: Disciple of the Hand or Land, level 90

Disciple of the Hand or Land, level 90 Extra Requirements: Player must complete Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker”, unlock Crystarium Deliveries via completion of “The Crystalline Mean”, and gain access to the Boutique of Splendors by speaking to Mowen in Eulmore (X: 11.4, Y: 10.7)

After speaking to Chora-Zoi and completing An Original Improvement, you will unlock the first set of Splendorous Tools in Final Fantasy XIV. To complete this quest, you only have to watch a few cutscenes. Then, you must ensure that you’re in the class you want the free Splendorous Tool on, and open the item in your inventory.

Baseline Tool Stats

Crafter Stats: +1023 Craftsmanship, +556 Control

+1023 Craftsmanship, +556 Control Gatherer Stats: +155 Vitality, +1049 Gathering, +599 Perception

While you can obtain other Splendorous Tools, they'll cost you 1,500 White Crafter/Gatherer’s Scrips. Quinnana will sell them to you at the Crystarium (X: 10.4, Y: 7.7). The next step is A Dedicated Tool, which requires you to bring her Connoisseur Items. These can be gathered and crafted while wearing your Splendorous Tool in Final Fantasy XIV. If you go to your Crafting or Gathering Log, you will find these under the “Splendorous Tools” section.

These are essentially collectables, and the items you need to bring her will vary, depending on which tool you’re working on. She will tell you what you must do, and the appropriate crafting recipes or collectables will be revealed in the appropriate in-game logs in Final Fantasy XIV.

If you’re doing this as a Fisher, your collectables are gathered by using Select Bait Balls at certain fishing locations. Quinnana will provide you with the Select Bait Balls to do so. After you return the prerequisite items to Quinnana, she will upgrade your tool to an Augmented Splendorous item. While the base item level is 570, the upgraded version will be 590.

Augmented Tool Stats

Crafter Stats: +1107 Craftsmanship, +593 Control

+1107 Craftsmanship, +593 Control Gatherer Stats: +131 Vitality, +1120 Gathering, +640 Perception

Like the Manderville Relic Weapons, there's likely to be more steps added to this Final Fantasy XIV Relic Tool questline as future updates come to the Endwalker expansion. These are incredibly useful tools for crafters and gatherers, and shouldn't be neglected.

